NFL Rookies Struggling to Meet High Expectations

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw completed just 38.1 percent of his passes and threw a league-leading 24 interceptions (to just six touchdowns) in his rookie season as a first overall pick in 1970.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman (first overall pick) went 0-11 as the team's starter in 1989.

Chicago Bears running back Walter Payton (fourth overall) was part of a running back committee and had just 3.5 yards per carry for a 4-10 team in 1975.

Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway (first overall) was benched for part of the 1983 season where he threw twice as many interceptions (14) as touchdowns and completed just 47.5 percent of his passes.

This quartet persevered through tough rookie years amid sky-high expectations, and they all rebounded and enjoyed Hall of Fame careers and Super Bowl titles.

Moving to the present day, here's a look at some highly touted rookies who aren't faring well. Things may not be going their way at the moment, but there's plenty of time for that to change.