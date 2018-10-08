Stephen Curry: Warriors Shouldn't Be Afraid to Discuss 'Attainable' 3-Peat

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry isn't afraid to look ahead with a potential three-peat on the table for his historically great team.

"In terms of the overall goal, it just depends on the day in terms of how we communicate it," he said, per Nick Friedell of ESPN.com. "But yeah, we understand that winning a championship is attainable if we take care of our business, and doing it three years in a row is a tremendous opportunity for us that we should not be afraid to talk about and go after."



The 2000-02 Los Angeles Lakers featuring Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal was the last team to win three consecutive titles. Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls did so twice in the 1990s, but the difficulty of the feat was underscored by a San Antonio Spurs team that won four championships in the span of nine years from 1999 to 2007 but didn't even go back-to-back.

"We talk about the three-peat just because it's in front of us," Curry said while explaining the Warriors' goals. "I don't think that's something that's repeated every single day. But when we start the season, obviously we lay everything out on the table, what's at stake in terms of our expectations."

Golden State made the last four NBA Finals, losing one to the Cleveland Cavaliers after building a 3-1 lead. Had it not blown that lead, NBA fans could be talking about a potential five-peat and the Warriors further cementing their status as all-time greats in NBA history.

Even with all this talent, the Warriors' 2018-19 campaign is not without challenges.

The same LeBron James who beat them in the 2016 Finals on the Cavaliers is now in the Western Conference as a member of the Lakers. What's more, the Houston Rockets featuring James Harden and Chris Paul built a 3-2 lead against Golden State in the 2018 Western Conference Finals before Paul's injury.

Still, the Warriors added DeMarcus Cousins to a roster already including Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. Even though Cousins won't be ready at the start of the season as he recovers from an Achilles injury, he figures to be back before the stretch run and playoffs.

A three-peat is no easy task, but the Warriors have the talent to accomplish it.