Conor McGregor Called Dana White Requesting Rematch Fight with Khabib

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

According to UFC president Dana White, Conor McGregor has already spoken to him to ask for a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor suffered his fourth loss in professional MMA at UFC 229 on Saturday at the hands of the Russian, as he was forced to tap out in Round 4.

Despite Nurmagomedov largely dominating the bout, White told First Take (h/t Brett Okamoto of ESPN) on Monday that the Irishman is keen to go again.

"[Nurmagomedov] has to go before the Nevada commission, and we have to see what's going to happen with Khabib and this whole mess," he said. "But McGregor has already called me, wanting a rematch. That's what Conor has asked for. We'll see what happens with Khabib and what's next."

McGregor's own post on social media following the fight suggested he would be keen to go up against Nurmagomedov a second time:

White said a lot would depend on Tony Ferguson, who he said looked "amazing" in his win over Anthony Pettis on the same night. "Those two [Ferguson and Nurmagomedov] have been lined up three different times to fight and it hasn't happened," he added.

Nurmagomedov will face the commission following ugly scenes at the end of the fight, as he leapt over the cage to confront some of McGregor's team.

A brawl followed inside the Octagon, with McGregor and some of the Russian's camp exchanging blows, too. Nurmagomedov has had his purse withheld as a result and three members of his team were arrested according to White.

Even so, the win was the biggest of the UFC lightweight champion's career, as he continued his perfect record in the sport:



Not only did Nurmagomedov boss McGregor in the wrestling exchanges and on the ground—the Irishman eventually submitted after a rear naked choke was locked in—he was also happy to stand and trade punches with McGregor despite his reputation as one of the best pure strikers in the business.

It means that while there may be an appetite for a rematch due to the needle between the two and the unsavoury scenes that unfolded after the UFC 229 main event, in terms of the action itself, there appeared to be a conclusive result on Saturday.

Jeff Wagenheim of ESPN thinks a rematch would be the wrong move from the UFC given the nature of the fight:

Shaheen Al-Shatti of MMA Fighting believes a win over Ferguson would add a flourish to Nurmagomedov's legacy:

McGregor's brash antics and pedigree in the UFC will ensure he is never short of suitors should he be available. After two years away from the Octagon prior to this fight, he may argue he was a little rusty going into the contest, too.

Even so, with Nurmagomedov potentially facing a suspension, we appear a fair way off knowing what'll come next in the encapsulating lightweight division.