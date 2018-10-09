Matt Miller's Best-Performing NFL Draft Prospects at Each Position

0 of 11

David K Purdy/Getty Images

The 2018 college football season has given us plenty of wildness through six weeks. Texas beat Oklahoma. LSU was a Top Five team before losing to Florida. Notre Dame is undefeated. Clemson benched its starting quarterback and he left the team, yet the Tigers are still undefeated. Oh, and true sophomore Tua Tagovailoa is dominating defenses without having taken a snap in the fourth quarter all season.

As we try to catch our breath from the weekly roller coaster that is college football, it's important to keep an eye on how each win and loss affects the 2019 NFL draft class. What you see below is a collection of our 2019 All-NFL Draft team.

Note that these aren't the best prospects from each position—that's what a big board is for. Instead, this is a collection of the best-performing draft-eligible prospects at each position from an impact and statistics basis. The players aren't always the top prospects at their respective positions, but they are making the biggest impressions on the field through the first quarter of the season.