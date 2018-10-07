Landon Collins Rips 'Bogus Calls' in Loss: 'The Mood Is We Need Better Refs'

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

After a dramatic 33-31 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, New York Giants safety Landon Collins placed the blame squarely on the officials when asked about the team's mood.

"The mood is we need better refs," Collins said, per Dan Duggan of The Athletic. "That’s the mood. Point-blank, simple. It’s bogus calls being called out there."

The Giants were called for eight penalties for a total of 62 yards during the Week 5 loss.

Collins himself was called for unnecessary roughness while attempting to make a play on the ball early in the fourth quarter, leading to a first down instead of 4th-and-13 for the Panthers. Cam Newton eventually threw a touchdown pass on that drive to extend the lead to 27-16 after the ensuing extra point.

It was one of three Carolina first downs earned from penalties during the win.

In addition to the penalties, the officials called a questionable first down for the Panthers on the game-winning drive when it appeared Christian McCaffrey may have been short on 3rd-and-1 at the Giants' 46-yard line. Defensive tackle Damon Harrison wasn't happy about the call, which wasn't reviewed.

"I think they jumped the gun a bit," Harrison said of McCaffrey's run, per Joe Person of The Athletic. "From where I was, I don't think it was a first down. It was short."

This allowed the team to stop the clock for an eventual 63-yard Graham Gano go-ahead field goal as time expired.

Harrison also expressed his anger with the officiating after the game:

Former Giants running back Brandon Jacobs agreed with the complaints:

Regardless of whether the calls were correct, the loss still goes in the record books as New York fell to 1-4 on the season. The team will try to regroup with a short turnaround before Thursday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.