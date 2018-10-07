Chris Jones Ejected vs. Jaguars After Punching Opponent

Chris Jones Ejected vs. Jaguars After Punching OpponentOctober 7, 2018
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones was ejected from Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars after punching the leg of Jacksonville Jaguars left guard Andrew Norwell, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.
Jones' ejection came as Josh Lambo hit a point-after attempt with three minutes, 10 seconds left in the third quarter to make it a 30-7 game:
NFL Officiating @NFLOfficiating
"In #JAXvsKC, @Chiefs Chris Jones has been ejected for throwing a punch. He was flagged for unnecessary roughness and ejected for a non-football act." -AL https://t.co/6f6PKiNqTe https://t.co/8d9GLDSkj9
ESPN.com's Kevin Seifert noted Al Riveron, the NFL's senior vice president of officiating, made the final call to eject Jones:
Kevin Seifert @SeifertESPN
We just saw an example of Al Riveron’s new authority to eject players from New York. Personal foul on Chiefs’ Chris Jones. Initially just a 15-yard penalty. Riveron reviewed, saw punch, sent message to eject Jones. Seventh disqualification this season by NFL.
Earlier in the game, Jones helped give Kansas City a 20-0 lead heading into halftime. He intercepted a Blake Bortles pass and returned it 20 yards for a touchdown with 1:56 remaining in the second quarter:
Jones exited having recorded one sack and the pick-six.
His absence didn't appear to have much of an impact for the Chiefs. Kareem Hunt scored on a four-yard touchdown run on Kansas City's next offensive drive, and the Chiefs defense intercepted Bortles for a third time when the Jaguars got the ball back.
Saquon’s WILD Go-Ahead TD🚨