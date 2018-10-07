College Football Rankings 2018: Bleacher Report's Week 7 Top 25

0 of 4

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

It’s been an entertaining season thus far, but Week 6 really raised both the drama and the stakes to a new level. Upsets happened all over the nation all day long.

Texas continued its growth, taking down the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Rivalry. Texas A&M defeated Kentucky, with the Aggies defense stifling the Wildcats' powerful running attack. And Auburn fell as the Mississippi State Bulldogs played keep-away with their ball-control offense.

Even at the FCS level, No. 2 James Madison lost to heavy underdog Elon, 27-24. Elon headed into the game as a 39.5-point underdog, per Jason Kirk of SB Nation.

Records were broken, too. Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald passed Tim Tebow for career rushing yards by an SEC quarterback, while FAU running back Devin Singletary passed Tebow to become the leader in touchdowns on the ground by any FBS player in the state of Florida.

Miami raced back after being down 20 to beat rival Florida State. Elsewhere in the ACC, the NC State Wolfpack overcame Boston College to earn a solid 5-0 record ahead of their showdown with Clemson on Oct. 19.

Bleacher Report's panel of experts—Matt Hayes, David Kenyon, Adam Kramer, Kerry Miller, Brad Shepard and Ian Wharton—voted on the action. A first-place vote is worth 25 points, followed by 24 points for second, 23 for third, etc.

Here is our Week 7 poll:

1. Alabama (last week: 1)

2. Georgia (2)

3. Ohio State (3)

4. Clemson (5)

5. Notre Dame (6)

6. West Virginia (8)

7. Penn State (10)

8. UCF (11)

9. Washington (9)

10. Texas (18)

11. Oklahoma (4)

12. Florida (22)

13. LSU (7)

14. Michigan (15)

15. Wisconsin (16)

16. Colorado (20)

17. Miami (14)

18. Kentucky (13)

19. Oregon (17)

20. NC State (NR)

21. Texas A&M (21)

22. Cincinnati (NR)

23. Auburn (12)

24. South Florida (NR)

25. Iowa (NR)

Others receiving votes: Stanford, Cal, Iowa, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, San Diego State, Utah State