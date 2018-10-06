Tim Tebow Honored as 6th Member of Florida Ring of Honor During Game vs. LSU

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

2007 Heisman Trophy winner and two-time national champion Tim Tebow was inducted into the Florida Gators' ring of honor at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium after the first quarter of Saturday's game against LSU.

The former dual-threat quarterback became the sixth member of the ring of honor, joining Wilber Marshall, Emmitt Smith, Steve Spurrier, Danny Wuerffel and Jack Youngblood.

"I want to thank my mom and dad for making me a Gator on Day 1," Tebow said, according to ESPN.com's Andrea Adelson. "I want to thank all of my teammates and coaches for having my back through thick and thin. I love you guys. And Gator Nation, I love you guys. Thank you.

"I was born a Gator. I played as a Gator, and I'll die a Gator."

Tebow finished his four-year stay in Gainesville with 9,285 passing yards, 88 passing touchdowns, 2,947 rushing yards and 57 scores on the ground.