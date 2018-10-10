Every NFL Team's Biggest Early-Season Disappointment

1 of 32

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Steve Wilks accepted the Arizona Cardinals head-coaching position and brought the 4-3 base scheme with him. But the changes have affected player roles in the front seven. Linebacker Deone Bucannon saw a sharp decline in his playing time after taking the field for 79 snaps in Week 1.

In Week 3, Bucannon played one defensive snap and took the field for four plays Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. It's a frustrating transition for a player used to a bigger role, but he plans to work his way back into the rotation, per the Arizona Republic's Bob McManaman:

"It's tough," he said. "I'm not going to sit here and act like, 'Oh, it’s all cool,' "But it's about the team. It's not about me. If we're going to go undefeated and it takes me sitting on the bench the whole time, that's what I'll take. That's not going to be the case. I'm going to do everything I can to get on the field."

In the past, Buccannon filled the hybrid linebacker-safety role, also known as the moneybacker position, under the Cardinals' last defensive coordinator James Bettcher, who's currently serving in the same capacity with the New York Giants. Once a primary starter, the 26-year-old must work to earn the new coaching staff's trust.