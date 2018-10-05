Tim Tebow Rips Alabama Fans: 'You've Done Nothing to Win All These Titles'

John Raoux/Associated Press

Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow said Friday he agrees with criticism from Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban about the school's student section.

"As a student, you've done nothing to win all these titles OK? You spend a little bit of your daddy's money to show up at a game and to go to school there," Tebow said on ESPN's First Take. "You say you're the best fans in college football. Well, you need to show up."

Here's a look at his full comments on the situation:

Tebow, who starred for the Florida Gators during his collegiate career and currently plays minor league baseball in the New York Mets' system, responded to comments Saban made Wednesday about the lack of student support for the team's 56-14 victory over the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns last week.

The six-time national championship-winning coach told reporters he's frustrated by the lack of cheering from the student section, especially when players are introduced:

"I can honestly say I was a little disappointed there weren't more students at the last game. I think we're trying to address that. I don't think they're entitled to anything, either. Me personally, I think it ought to be first-come, first-serve. If they don't want to come to the game, they don't have to come. But I'm sure there's enough people around here that would like to go to the games and we'd like for them to come too because they support the players."

He made similar remarks about a disappointing performance from Bama fans in October 2013.

Of course, a key reason for the lack of an atmosphere inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday was the opponent. Louisiana was massively overmatched and the game predictably turned into a blowout with the Tide going up 28-0 after the first quarter and 49-0 at halftime.

The crowd support could be similar Nov. 17 when Alabama welcomes The Citadel to Tuscaloosa in what's almost guaranteed to become another lopsided Tide win.

Saban, Tebow and Co. can expect far better student attendance in all of the other remaining home games as part of the always difficult SEC schedule, though.