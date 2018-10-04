Dana White: UFC 229 Might Hit 3 Million Buys, Conor McGregor Could Make $100M

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Let's just say Dana White is confident in the drawing power of Conor McGregor.

"I don't want to say that we could possibly do Mayweather-McGregor numbers, but we could possibly do Mayweather-McGregor numbers," White told reporters Thursday.

McGregor will headline UFC 229 on Saturday with Khabib Nurmagomedov in a lightweight championship match. It is his first fight in mixed martial arts since he took a break last year to train for a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather, which he lost via 10th-round knockout.

The pay-per-view extravaganza brought in 4.3 million buys, the second-highest number in history.

White said McGregor could make as much as $100 million if the buys are high enough. McGregor made more than $100 million in his fight against Mayweather.

"Of course he can," White told TMZ Sports of the figure. "You start to look at the PPV numbers with Conor McGregor, he's one of the biggest PPV draws of all time."

McGregor has been his typical boisterous self heading into the bout, hurling insults and using every other pro wrestling-style tactic to get under the skin of Nurmagomedov, who currently has the longest undefeated streak in UFC.

McGregor's last UFC bout came at UFC 205, where he defeated Eddie Alvarez via TKO to win the lightweight championship. That win allowed him to become the first fighter in UFC history to hold two championships concurrently.

White will have to hope for a major uptick in UFC pay-per-view buys if he hopes to reach Mayweather-McGregor numbers. The most purchased UFC pay-per-view in history did 1.6 million buys.