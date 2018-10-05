Bleacher Report Expert Predictions for Week 6 in College Football

Bleacher Report Expert Predictions for Week 6 in College FootballOctober 5, 2018
Week 6 is usually when the you-know-what hits the fan in college football.
Last year, No. 3 Oklahoma and No. 7 Michigan both lost home games against unranked opponents. It was the fourth time in six years that multiple Top 10 teams suffered Week 6 losses. This includes 2012 when Nos. 3, 4 and 5 all went down, as well as 2014 when four teams in the Top 6 each suffered their first losses of the season.
Is chaos on the horizon once again with six Top 10 teams playing on the road?
Our six college football experts—Matt Hayes, David Kenyon, Adam Kramer, Kerry Miller, Brad Shepard and Ian Wharton—are in unanimous agreement that No. 1 Alabama has nothing to worry about against Arkansas. But there isn't as much consensus about No. 4 Clemson, No. 5 LSU, No. 6 Notre Dame and No. 8 Auburn, so there might be some calamity.
In addition to some questions about which highly ranked teams might be in trouble, B/R experts were asked to predict which Heisman candidate has the best day, which game produces the largest point total and whether Washington State will even try to run the ball against Oregon State.
Will the Longhorns or Sooners Win This Edition of the Red River Rivalry?
Matt Hayes (Twitter: @MattHayesCFB)
I'll take Oklahoma. There are too many dynamic options for the Texas defense to control. If it's not Kyler Murray, it's Trey Sermon. If not Sermon, it's Marquise Brown. If not Brown, it's CeeDee Lamb. If not Lamb—OK, you get the point. The OU defense has played well this fall but has been overshadowed by everything on the other side of the ball. Sooners win, big.
David Kenyon (Twitter: @Kenyon19_BR)
Even during the disappointing five-year stretch before 2018, Texas always gave Oklahoma a 60-minute fight. And now, the Longhorns have a legitimately good defense with a competent offense. However, that defense had better rule the day, because I'm not sold on Sam Ehlinger's ability to keep up with Kyler Murray on the scoreboard. I'll take the Sooners.
Adam Kramer (Twitter: @KegsnEggs)
Weird things tend to happen in this game. Before making a pick, though, I would like to point out how much I appreciate the early start and fried food cameos that will come throughout.
That said, I'll take Oklahoma. I don't think this will be lopsided—Texas has played well in spurts of late—but the Sooners are just a much better, more consistent offensive team. Not to mention, Murray might be the best athlete in the sport. Fun game. Close game. Oklahoma wins 37-31.
Kerry Miller (Twitter: @kerrancejames)
It's neat that Texas has rallied so well from the season-opening loss to Maryland, but who is the best quarterback the Longhorns have faced thus far?
Whether your answer to that question is JT Daniels, Skylar Thompson or Shawn Robinson, he's no Murray. And I highly doubt Texas—which is averaging 28.8 points per game and has yet to score more than 37 in a single contest—has the offense to keep pace with what Murray is about to do to its defense. We probably won't get a repeat of Oklahoma's 63-21 thrashing of Texas in the 2012 edition of this rivalry, but I do think the Sooners win comfortably.
Brad Shepard (Twitter: @Brad_Shepard)
Tom Herman's team is playing much better as of late, but Oklahoma responded this past weekend after a near-loss against Army. The Sooners have too many weapons in their passing attack, and Murray is going to be a problem running, too. In the end, Texas just doesn't have as much talent.
Ian Wharton (Twitter: @NFLFilmStudy)
Texas' sudden growth spurt in recent weeks will make this a must-watch game, but Oklahoma will still pull this out. Lincoln Riley's plethora of offensive playmakers is going to overwhelm all but maybe the very best teams in the country. Texas has improved, but its offensive (in)consistency and upside aren't where they need to be to beat the Sooners this year. Murray should have another big day against Texas' 63rd-ranked passing defense en route to a comfortable neutral-site win.
Which Version of Virginia Tech Shows Up This Week Against Notre Dame?
Matt Hayes
Most elite teams have one bad game a season. Happens all the time, and no team is immune. Some battle through it and win, others are embarrassed. What VT did last week—going on the road and whipping unbeaten Duke—showed the Hokies' moxie. It also showed that Ryan Willis, as a backup QB, is a darn good thrower. This is a tough spot for Notre Dame in a wild environment—and it will result in the Irish's first loss of the season.
David Kenyon
Last week, Stanford had success throwing near the sidelines at Notre Dame. In the second half, oddly, the Cardinal just stopped doing it. Virginia Tech needs to attack the Irish through the air right away. Ian Book has changed this Fighting Irish offense, though. As long as he remains composed in a raucous Lane Stadium environment, Notre Dame will escape with a win.
Adam Kramer
The good one. Or at least, not the team that showed up and lost against Old Dominion. If that team shows up, Notre Dame will win by a whole bunch.
Willis was brilliant in his first start after taking over for the injured Josh Jackson. This will be a much bigger step up in class, although the offense doesn't have to be brilliant here. This feels like a game that could be close, perhaps ugly at times, and one that will come down to the end. What the hell; I'll take the upset. Virginia Tech puts a massive dent in ND's playoff push.
Kerry Miller
Two weeks ago—back before Notre Dame switched QBs and before the most embarrassing loss in VT history—I would've picked the Hokies to win in a blowout. Jackson and that defense at home against Brandon Wimbush? Yes, please! But Ian Book against Willis and a defense that gave up 49 points to Old Dominion is a much, much different story. Even if the Hokies play as well as they did against Duke last week, it won't be enough to upset the version of Notre Dame that has been wreaking havoc lately. Give me the Irish by two touchdowns.
Brad Shepard
The flawed one. Willis had a career game against Duke, but it's not realistic to think it can happen every week. Now, I'm not a believer in Notre Dame as a national championship contender, but the Fighting Irish are a much better team with Book at quarterback. This game will be low-scoring and ugly, but the Irish will prevail.
Ian Wharton
Honestly, it stunned me that Virginia Tech beat Duke last week. It's not that Duke wasn't vulnerable with QB Daniel Jones coming off an injury, or that the Blue Devils are a powerhouse, but the Hokies haven't established a reliable identity this season. They played with more urgency than they did against Old Dominion, and it led to a big win.
But Notre Dame is another test altogether. The Hokies will be somewhere in between their previous two outings, which is their comfort spot as a program. They'll make the Fighting Irish sweat for the first half but eventually will be worn down by the talent disparity.
Will LSU Get a Third Win Away from Home Against a Ranked Foe?
Matt Hayes
Florida is playing with more confidence after a couple of SEC road wins. But let's be realistic: Neither Tennessee nor Mississippi State has the talent to impose its will on a team. LSU does. The more Joe Burrow plays, the more comfortable he gets, and the more LSU can use its talented but raw group of receivers.
This is a line-of-scrimmage game, and Florida doesn't have the size or physicality up front to deal with LSU. The Tigers get their third win against a ranked team away from Baton Rouge, and have the best resume of any team in the College Football Playoff conversation.
David Kenyon
My gut is screaming at me, but I'm picking Florida. Dan Mullen's teams have recently performed well against LSU, and the defense seems to have recovered from its nightmare against Kentucky. The Gators' last three opponents have been completely unable to run the ball effectively, and LSU's inconsistent passing game (outside of an awesome showing against a dreadful Ole Miss defense) is still a concern.
Adam Kramer
LSU will not win. I love what I've seen of late from Florida, which has won football games in a variety of ways. I also wonder if a brutal, difficult start to the year will finally catch up with the Tigers.
Don't get me wrong; I am believer in Coach O and I love the way LSU has played thus far. I just believe Florida is a slightly more dynamic team offensively—regardless of what last week told us—and the Gators find a way to edge one out. This will be fun.
Kerry Miller
That Burrow breakout party was something else last week. Career highs in passing yards, rushing yards and total touchdowns? Woo boy. He sure made me look like a big dummy for picking Ole Miss over LSU as my big upset pick for Week 5.
But there's a fine line between racking up yards against an atrocious Rebels defense and taking care of business against the Gators. I suspect Burrow will revert to being a 50-percent passer in this one. However, I also suspect he'll manage the game just well enough for a win, as Florida's offense hasn't been anything close to special when facing competent opponents. It won't be pretty, but the Tigers remain undefeated in a 17-10 type of struggle.
Brad Shepard
Yes. Mullen is an excellent coach, and what he's doing at Florida with limited resources is impressive. But LSU's vaunted secondary is going to give Feleipe Franks fits. Burrow doesn't get to face Ole Miss's defense again, but the Tigers' transfer quarterback is improving each week, and he will do enough to help LSU win a close one in the Swamp.
Ian Wharton
Yes. LSU will put a stranglehold on Florida's offense as it did Miami in Week 1. It's a similar matchup overall, with Florida lacking the reliable offensive options to force LSU out of its comfort zone. Dave Aranda will dial up the pressure, and it'll take a career-best effort from Franks and Co. to find multiple scores. This won't be a barn-burner, but LSU should win by a few scores.
AP Nos. 1, 4, 8 and 10 All Play on the Road Against Unranked Foes. Any L's?
Matt Hayes
Arkansas has zero chance against Alabama. But one possible upset: Washington—which played so well last week in another potential trap (BYU)—gets an absolutely desperate UCLA team with some impressive young talent on offense. The Bruins have played good teams and have already dealt with tough spots on the road. This seems like the perfect spot for a team to lay it all out and scare the hell out of a top-10 team (but not actually win).
David Kenyon
Not a chance Alabama loses to Arkansas, or Washington to UCLA. Just, no way. Clemson is at least mildly concerning if Wake Forest takes an early lead. Otherwise, a one-dimensional Wake Forest attack can be contained. At this point, we can't be certain which Mississippi State team shows up against No. 8 Auburn. The passing game isn't great, and receivers are dropping the few excellent balls. It's conceivable that changes, but I can't trust the Bulldogs. In conclusion: All four survive.
Adam Kramer
Well, I already picked Notre Dame and LSU to lose, and I'll add Auburn to the mix and say that three top-10 teams fall this week. (Clemson, by the way, wins ugly at Wake Forest. Lather. Rinse. Repeat.)
None of the three losses will be dramatic upsets in the least. All three have point spreads that suggest tight games. And playing on the road in college football—especially in environments like these—is one of the hardest things to do in all of sports. So, I am all aboard #teamchaos this week.
Kerry Miller
Alabama and Washington will win in blowouts, and while I wouldn't feel the least bit comfortable betting on Clemson to cover a spread of more than two touchdowns, the Tigers should win a shootout at Wake Forest.
But Auburn at Mississippi State is a coin flip. Yes, Mississippi State's offense has been a disaster lately, scoring a combined 13 points in back-to-back losses, but Auburn hasn't exactly been moving the ball at will, either. This figures to be a low-scoring affair in which one turnover makes all the difference. I'll pick the Bulldogs to end the losing streak by pulling off the upset by a final score of 20-17.
Brad Shepard
Unpredictable things happen in college football, right? But not this. The closest one of these games will be Clemson at Wake Forest, but the Tigers are going to win if Trevor Lawrence is healthy—and it has already been announced he'll start. Alabama will dominate Arkansas; Auburn doesn't win pretty, but it will get by Mississippi State; and Washington will have no issues with UCLA.
Ian Wharton
No, though I could see Auburn-Mississippi State and Clemson-Wake Forest being closer than the favorites want them to be. Auburn is better than Mississippi State, but not overwhelmingly so. The Bulldogs' biggest issue is their lack of a passing game, as Nick Fitzgerald just hasn't figured it out to this point. If he breaks out in an unlikely way, Auburn will be in trouble. For Clemson, it just doesn't look as menacing as expected. Wake Forest doesn't have the defense to win this game, but a few turnovers can swing the result. I still think the Tigers will be able to dominate well enough on the ground to escape with a win.
Is This the Week the General Public Finally Starts Taking Kentucky Seriously?
Matt Hayes
Winning cures all. If Kentucky wants everyone to stand and take notice, this is the time to make the statement. Beating Florida, Mississippi State and South Carolina was impressive to those in the SEC, but not so much to everyone outside it. Beating Texas A&M on the road will be different. Why? Because it wasn't long ago that Texas A&M got hosed on a couple of calls and still had a chance to beat Clemson. This win over the Aggies will resonate.
David Kenyon
Should I apologize to the Wildcats for picking against them again here or expect a thank-you card? Texas A&M's run defense has been terrific, and the Aggies have home-field advantage, too. Last week's ho-hummer against Arkansas is a concern, but I'm leaning toward Texas A&M in a close one. Sorry, Kentucky. You're welcome.
Adam Kramer
I am torn here. I am taking Kentucky very seriously already, although I suppose I'm not the general public. If Joe Football Fan™ has been watching this team just a lick, though, he should be able to tell it's balanced and can really play.
That said, I think the Wildcats lose this week. Nothing against one of the best stories of the young season, just a brutal environment that will ultimately add a blemish to the standings. But don't let that take away from what Kentucky has done. This team is fun, talented and will bounce back just fine.
Kerry Miller
Unless the Wildcats can get to 9-0 with a Nov. 3 victory over Georgia, there won't be many believers outside of Lexington, even though Benny Snell Jr. is awesome, and this defense is among the best in the nation.
The reason is that it's more than a little difficult to buy stock in a team whose starting quarterback has more than twice as many interceptions as touchdowns. And I think Terry Wilson is the reason Kentucky loses this game. Texas A&M's run defense is legit. The Aggies held both Alabama and Clemson below 4.0 yards per carry, for goodness sake. Unable to establish the run, Kentucky might not even score two touchdowns. Aggies win, 24-13.
Brad Shepard
I'm trying to believe in the Wildcats. I really like Mark Stoops, and they're having a big year in a better-than-it-has-been-lately SEC East. But I'm concerned about UK's ability to get explosive plays. Texas A&M had an ugly game against the Razorbacks last week, which is a red flag, but I think the Aggies hand UK its first loss.
Ian Wharton
Kentucky is good, and it needs to be known. This defense has everything it needs to be a force, including speed on the edges, length in the secondary and power up the middle. There aren't going to be many teams the Wildcats face that are better than them in the trenches, including Texas A&M. The Aggies deserve credit for being better than expected, but the early moral victories won't help this week. Kentucky will win despite being an underdog.
Which Top 10 Heisman Candidate Has the Most Impressive Performance in Week 6?
Matt Hayes
Kyler Murray. The reason is simple: He has played nearly flawless football (21 total touchdowns), and now he's on the big stage in one of the nation's hottest rivalries. It's a noon ET kickoff, so everyone will get a chance to see Murray deliver a Heisman Trophy moment in a game of significance. That's key because it's not just about having the Heisman-worthy numbers. It's about doing it in a game that matters and in a moment where everyone sees it.
David Kenyon
Two weeks ago, Kansas grabbed some national love with its historic 2-1 record. Since then, the Jayhawks have given up more than 500 yards and seven touchdowns combined to Baylor's Charlie Brewer and Oklahoma State's Taylor Cornelius. Considering all the weapons in West Virginia's receiving corps, Will Grier is going to obliterate that secondary.
Adam Kramer
Well, Grier is playing Kansas, and Tua Tagovailoa is playing Arkansas. The question isn't whether they will destroy the box score, but rather how long both are allowed to play before resting. If it weren't for that, I would gladly jump on either QB.
Instead, I'll go with Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor off a bye. The Badgers draw Nebraska, which is allowing 4.37 yards per carry this year. Taylor, by the way, is averaging more than six yards per carry—a number that seems likely to rise here. Final total: 28 carries, 223 yards and three touchdowns.
Kerry Miller
After a couple of lackluster games against BYU and Iowa, Taylor had the week off to rest up for all the running he's about to do against Nebraska. The Cornhuskers gave up four rushing touchdowns in each of their last two games against Michigan and Purdue—neither of which has the ground prowess that Wisconsin has. If the Badgers mean business about getting their star into the Heisman conversation, Taylor could run for 200 yards and four scores.
Brad Shepard
If Tagovailoa played a full game, it would be him, but he won't against an awful Arkansas team. The Razorbacks' strength actually has been their defense, but Alabama will make them look average. So I'm going to go with Grier, who in my opinion, is the only player really close to Tagovailoa right now. Kansas won't have any answers for that air assault.
Ian Wharton
It should be a fruitful week for most of the candidates, but the two who have the best chances are Murray, due to the importance of his matchup, and McKenzie Milton, because he has ridiculous performances most games and faces a bad SMU defense this week. Murray will have a potential Heisman moment against Texas. It's a huge rivalry game early in the day, and Texas has built up enough clout in recent weeks to be viewed as a solid foe. For Milton, SMU has allowed 40 or more points in all but one game and ranks 66th in passing yards per game. There's no way the Mustangs are going to slow him down.
What Will Be the Highest-Scoring Game of the Week?
Matt Hayes
Auburn at Mississippi State? I kid, I kid. Let's go with Arizona State at Colorado: two teams that can score on anyone, and two teams that are still figuring it out on defense. A sleepy-good Pac-12 game with some serious South Division ramifications, this is a last team-with-the-ball-wins scenario. If only this were the #Pac12AfterDark game, so the legend would continue to grow.
David Kenyon
Until further notice, please give me the game featuring Connecticut and the team fortunate enough to play UConn's defense. This week, that is Memphis—which enters the week ranked 13th nationally at 44.4 points per game. Seriously, it's almost impressive how bad the Huskies defense is. The nation's worst unit typically allows around 7.2 yards per play each season, and the Huskies are at 9.0! NINE!
Adam Kramer
UCF vs. SMU is my choice. Please don't take this as some sort of upset pick or think I have any inkling of picking SMU as more than a three-touchdown underdog. (I don't.) But I could see 85 total points here.
Central Florida will do the heavy lifting, and I would say a 60-burger is certainly in play. Things could get out of hand, and SMU could put up some late points in a game that is decided early. It won't be close. It probably won't be fun. But it will be long, and it will have a lot of scoring. If that is your thing, Godspeed.
Kerry Miller
Ohio played in the highest-scoring game in Week 5, and I think the Bobcats hold that honor once again this week against Kent State. In terms of yards allowed per game, Ohio ranks 126th nationally. Kent State is even worse in 128th place. Defense isn't even optional in this game. It's unattainable. The only question is whether Kent State can muster up enough offense to get this total up into the 90s. I've got Ohio winning, 63-31.
Brad Shepard
Every Connecticut game so far this season but one has gone over 69 points, and the outlier happened last weekend when Cincinnati walloped the Huskies 49-7. They have an historically horrid defense, and now they play a mad Memphis team that was dominated by...Tulane? It's going to get ugly, and Memphis' defense isn't great, either, so UConn should at least score 20. This total is going well over 80.
Ian Wharton
I'll go with the Friday night matchup of Utah State at BYU. Utah State averages 51.5 points per game, fourth most in the nation. They won't get a 50-burger against BYU, but this will be a back-and-forth game that ends up higher than expected. The sleeper is Ohio State-Indiana. The Buckeyes are coming off the emotional, shocking win in Happy Valley and will likely hang 60 or more on the Hoosiers—even if they're not trying that hard. But their defense continues to hemorrhage big plays, and Indiana has given them troubles in the past.
Over/Under 99.5 Rushing Yards for Washington State vs. Oregon State?
Matt Hayes
Over. Why, you ask? Because it's Mike Leach. We've all made a big deal out of Wazzu winning a game by essentially ignoring the run. Now watch the Cougars go out and run for more than 100 yards and get a couple of touchdown runs, too. Because, as we all know, you don't put Leach in box.
David Kenyon
Five games, four rushing outputs below 100 yards. It's like playing Madden with 10-year-old me. Why stop a good thing, though? Washington State is 4-1 in spite of its minimal rushing approach, and Oregon State has allowed 7.5 yards per pass with 14 touchdowns compared to just two interceptions. The Cougs should stumble into the century mark while chewing up the clock in the fourth quarter, but they'll take control of the game through the air right away.
Adam Kramer
This is a delightful question and a good old-fashioned stat showdown. Washington State is currently No. 129 in the nation in rushing yards per game. Oregon State is currently No. 128 in rushing yards allowed. Fun!
Wazzu did eclipse 100 rushing yards against San Jose State a few weeks ago. It came close again against USC—finishing just six yards shy. I will say that Washington State increases its rushing output from zero to 133 yards this week. But I won't be surprised if Leach decides to throw the ball 104 times.
Kerry Miller
J.J. Taylor and Eno Benjamin combined for 596 rushing yards against Oregon State just in the past two weeks. Failing to rush for at least 100 yards against the Beavers is just about unforgivable. But if any team can pull it off, it's Washington State, as the Cougars are averaging 66.2 rushing yards per game. Even though Wazzu should win this game by three scores, I think it falls short of 100 rushing yards, instead relying on Gardner Minshew 10-yard passes until the cows come home.
Brad Shepard
Under. Leach is allergic to running. Honestly, the only way this goes over is if Wazzu is pounding Oregon State so hard at the end that they're just running out the clock. Even then, I'm not sure Leach will want to run the ball. WSU will be able to do what it wants.
Ian Wharton
Leach is a national treasure. Washington State won last week despite running for zero yards. He has little use for the running game, instead emphasizing the advantages of an efficient passing game. The answer here is under, despite the likelihood that Washington State will be up enough to run out the clock in the fourth quarter. They have just 331 yards on the ground for the season, so there's no reason they'll start running more this week.