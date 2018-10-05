Bleacher Report Expert Predictions for Week 6 in College Football

4 of 8

Matt Hayes

Arkansas has zero chance against Alabama. But one possible upset: Washington—which played so well last week in another potential trap (BYU)—gets an absolutely desperate UCLA team with some impressive young talent on offense. The Bruins have played good teams and have already dealt with tough spots on the road. This seems like the perfect spot for a team to lay it all out and scare the hell out of a top-10 team (but not actually win).

David Kenyon



Not a chance Alabama loses to Arkansas, or Washington to UCLA. Just, no way. Clemson is at least mildly concerning if Wake Forest takes an early lead. Otherwise, a one-dimensional Wake Forest attack can be contained. At this point, we can't be certain which Mississippi State team shows up against No. 8 Auburn. The passing game isn't great, and receivers are dropping the few excellent balls. It's conceivable that changes, but I can't trust the Bulldogs. In conclusion: All four survive.

Adam Kramer

Well, I already picked Notre Dame and LSU to lose, and I'll add Auburn to the mix and say that three top-10 teams fall this week. (Clemson, by the way, wins ugly at Wake Forest. Lather. Rinse. Repeat.)

None of the three losses will be dramatic upsets in the least. All three have point spreads that suggest tight games. And playing on the road in college football—especially in environments like these—is one of the hardest things to do in all of sports. So, I am all aboard #teamchaos this week.

Kerry Miller

Alabama and Washington will win in blowouts, and while I wouldn't feel the least bit comfortable betting on Clemson to cover a spread of more than two touchdowns, the Tigers should win a shootout at Wake Forest.

But Auburn at Mississippi State is a coin flip. Yes, Mississippi State's offense has been a disaster lately, scoring a combined 13 points in back-to-back losses, but Auburn hasn't exactly been moving the ball at will, either. This figures to be a low-scoring affair in which one turnover makes all the difference. I'll pick the Bulldogs to end the losing streak by pulling off the upset by a final score of 20-17.

Brad Shepard

Unpredictable things happen in college football, right? But not this. The closest one of these games will be Clemson at Wake Forest, but the Tigers are going to win if Trevor Lawrence is healthy—and it has already been announced he'll start. Alabama will dominate Arkansas; Auburn doesn't win pretty, but it will get by Mississippi State; and Washington will have no issues with UCLA.

Ian Wharton



No, though I could see Auburn-Mississippi State and Clemson-Wake Forest being closer than the favorites want them to be. Auburn is better than Mississippi State, but not overwhelmingly so. The Bulldogs' biggest issue is their lack of a passing game, as Nick Fitzgerald just hasn't figured it out to this point. If he breaks out in an unlikely way, Auburn will be in trouble. For Clemson, it just doesn't look as menacing as expected. Wake Forest doesn't have the defense to win this game, but a few turnovers can swing the result. I still think the Tigers will be able to dominate well enough on the ground to escape with a win.