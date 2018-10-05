Early Front-Runners for Every Major NFL Award

7 of 7

Candidate No. 1: Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs

A scientist didn't create Patrick Mahomes in a football laboratory; head coach Andy Reid coached him up to lead the offense. With the offseason buzz surrounding Mitchell Trubisky's progression with a new offensive group and the talk about Deshaun Watson's potential sophomore jump, the Chiefs quarterback tops both in production by a wide margin.

Kansas City traded three-time Pro Bowler Alex Smith and still looks to match last year's 5-0 start with a quarterback who started one career game before this season. As a shrewd offensive mind, Reid deserves a great deal of credit for this team's early success.

Candidate No. 2: Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams

Sean McVay, last year's Coach of the Year, leads a 4-0 Rams team into Week 5. Through the first quarter of the season, there's a fair argument to label this squad the most complete, since it ranks second in scoring and fifth in points allowed.

McVay should be credited with developing Jared Goff into a legitimate starting quarterback within an explosive offensive unit that leads the league in total yards. The 2016 No. 1 overall pick is on pace for 5,624 yards and 44 touchdown passes thanks in large part to a bright offensive mind in the 32-year-old lead skipper.

Candidate No. 3: Mike Vrabel, Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans aren't undefeated, and their offense isn't cutting through defenses every week. On the other hand, head coach Mike Vrabel led this club through a rough patch while quarterback Marcus Mariota battled an elbow injury—playing one full game without him against the Texans.

The Titans have the 28th-ranked scoring offense, but they travel to Buffalo with a 3-1 record because of their stingy defense that's surrendered just six offensive touchdowns.

According to All-Pro safety Kevin Byard, via Good Morning Football, Vrabel is involved with "every position group" and the team has embraced his aggressiveness. Tennessee leads the league with seven fourth-down attempts; it's converted five of them.

Why is Reid No. 1?

It's a coin flip between the head coaches of the undefeated squads. A perfect 4-0 record says something about a team's preparation through the first quarter of the season.

McVay continues to build upon what he started with Goff and the Rams offense last year. After L.A. finished with the league's No. 1 scoring offense in 2017, we can safely expect to see a top unit through the 2018 campaign. Reid took Mahomes' mostly blank NFL resume and helped him become a rising star in weeks. The Chiefs offense also tops the Rams' established group in points per game (36.3 to 35.0).

Honorable Mentions: Marvin Lewis (CIN), Matt Nagy (CHI)