Early Front-Runners for Every Major NFL AwardOctober 5, 2018
Early Front-Runners for Every Major NFL Award
In team sports, the collective goal supersedes individual objectives. Still, several players could have something to celebrate at Fox Theatre in Atlanta even if they don't participate in Super Bowl 53.
Through four weeks, we've watched stars emerge on both sides of the ball. For some, it's the norm, but others have grabbed the spotlight early in their careers. Someone tell Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers to move over as two upstart quarterbacks steal some of their shine.
NFL players aren't strangers to adversity. An unproductive season, significant injury or the natural aging process could put established talents at a career crossroads. Who's shown the ability to bounce back from a subpar 2017 term?
Two clubs will head into Week 5 undefeated. Which coach has done the best job with his squad through an unbeaten stretch? Does another lead skipper deserve the most recognition for his team's strides?
Let's take a look at the front-runners for seven NFL awards that will be presented February 2 in Atlanta. Each category ranks the top three candidates with two honorable mentions.
Most Valuable Player
Candidate No. 1: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
In case you missed it, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has taken over the league with throws that will have spectators in awe. Whether he's off balance, throwing across his body or completing left-handed passes, the 23-year-old can go drive-for-drive in a high-scoring matchup or pull off a comeback on the road.
Beyond the dazzling optics, Mahomes leads the league with 14 touchdown passes without an interception. According to ESPN Stats & Info, that's the second-most through a quarterback's first four games of the season behind only Peyton Manning, who had 16.
Candidate No. 2: Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams
Once upon a time, many wondered if quarterback Jared Goff belonged in the NFL. Now, he's at the controls of the league's No. 1 offense in total yardage.
In Week 4, Goff shredded the Minnesota Vikings pass defense, last year's stingiest unit in touchdowns allowed, for five scores. He's also leading the league in yards gained per pass attempt at 10.5.
Candidate No. 3: Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints
Quarterback Drew Brees ranks in the top three with a pair of young stars at the position because he's performed at an optimal level despite missing a key component in the backfield.
Last year, the New Orleans Saints ground attack relieved some of the pressure on the 39-year-old's arm. Running back Mark Ingram served a four-game suspension to start the season, taking some steam out of the rushing offense. Brees went back to shouldering the offensive load. He's thrown eight touchdown passes, zero interceptions and completed 75.8 percent of his passes.
Why is Mahomes No. 1?
The Chiefs defense ranks 25th in points allowed and gave up the most yards through four weeks. This team needed Mahomes to play lights-out and erase a deficit to remain undefeated. He's the reason Kansas City fields the No. 1 scoring offense in the league.
At the moment, Goff is paired with a top-10 ground attack to lean on, while Mahomes doesn't have that luxury despite playing with last year's rushing champion, Kareem Hunt, who started slow out of the gate. Kansas City's signal-caller also has more riding on his arm with a generous defense as opposed to Los Angeles' top-five unit in points allowed.
Honorable Mentions: Joe Flacco (BAL), Cam Newton (CAR)
Offensive Player of the Year
Candidate No. 1: Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
In Mark Ingram's absence, running back Alvin Kamara looks phenomenal as a dual threat out of the backfield. He leads the league in yards from scrimmage with 611 and is one of three players with six total touchdowns.
Kamara has three 100-yard performances, one on the ground and two as a receiver. He's catching passes from the most accurate quarterback in the NFL, but the second-year running back does the heavy lifting with the ball in his hands.
Candidate No. 2: Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys offense would amount to a cloud of dust and some short throws if not for Ezekiel Elliott. The third-year running back leads the league with 426 rushing yards.
Opposing defenses know Elliott will play a major role in the game plan, but he's averaging 5.8 yards per carry. He's also second on the team in catches (15) and receiving yards (125). The Cowboys have fed Zeke, and it's kept them competitive.
Candidate No. 3: Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings
There's not much to cheer about for a 1-2-1 team, but the Minnesota Vikings have a standout quarterback-wideout tandem featuring Kirk Cousins and Adam Thielen. Among all pass-catchers, the fifth-year wideout ranks second in receiving yards with 473 and first in first-down catches with 25.
Julio Jones hasn't found the end zone, and Michael Thomas has lost two fumbles. Thielen has been effective between the 20-yard lines and in the red zone with ball security after the catch. He continues to rise as a star at the position.
Why is Kamara No. 1?
Kamara inches closer to taking the title as the best receiving running back. Le'Veon Bell has yet to play a down, yielding the crown to last year's Offensive Rookie of the Year for the moment.
The Saints running back has scored five touchdowns on handoffs, and he's 15th in receiving yards (336). The pass-catching contributions elevate him over Elliott, who isn't as productive in that area. Currently, Kamara profiles as a more complete offensive player.
Honorable Mentions: Todd Gurley (LAR), Julio Jones (ATL)
Defensive Player of the Year
Candidate No. 1: Khalil Mack, Chicago Bears
When Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden heard about edge-rusher Khalil Mack's fourth strip-sack, he said, "Are you kidding me?" per NFL Network's Michael Silver.
No one is kidding, Gruden. The Raiders gifted a game-changer to the Chicago Bears via trade September 1. Mack has five sacks, two pass breakups and an interception returned for a touchdown to go along with four forced fumbles.
Candidate No. 2: DeMarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys
DeMarcus Lawrence has picked up right where he left off last season, as the fifth-year defensive end paces the league in sacks through four weeks. The Cowboys haven't scored many points (ranked 30th), so it's important to field a top-notch defense with a consistent pass rush.
Lawrence hasn't had another steady pass-rusher to help divert some of the attention away from him on the front line. Defensive tackle David Irving, who recorded seven sacks last year, served a four-game suspension to start the season. Yet, the 26-year-old still managed to penetrate offensive lines with success.
Candidate No. 3: J.J. Watt, Houston Texans
After a quiet start to the year, defensive end J.J. Watt reverted to 2012-15 form at the end of September. He logged five sacks over the last two games, spearheading the Houston Texans pass rush.
The 29-year-old is one of four players with at least five sacks. The Texans defense absolutely needs Watt's pocket pressure because of the lapses on the back end. Houston has surrendered 11 passing touchdowns in four games. An effective pass-rusher who reaches the quarterback with the frequency of Watt can help mask a leaky defensive backfield.
Why is Mack No. 1?
The Bears fielded a top-10 defense in points and yards allowed last season. This year, the unit ranks in the top four in both categories. Mack's production has elevated the group. He commands double- and triple-teams off the edge, opening pass-rushing lanes for teammates Akiem Hicks, Danny Trevathan and Aaron Lynch, who all have at least two sacks.
Mack won't receive credit for "assisted sacks," but his ability to force turnovers and pose a threat to score on takeaways gives him the early nod over the other two candidates.
Honorable Mentions: Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (GB), Carlos Dunlap (CIN)
Offensive Rookie of the Year
Candidate No. 1: Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons have a wideout who finds the end zone. Calvin Ridley has scored on six receptions, and he's the first rookie to do so in his first four games, per The Athletic's Dane Brugler. The Alabama product has converted 71.4 percent of targets into catches as a viable secondary receiving option behind Julio Jones.
Candidate No. 2: Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
Running back Saquon Barkley ranks 12th in rushing yards (260), and he's second in receiving yards (193) behind Calvin Ridley among all rookies. Despite the Giants offensive line's struggles, the Penn State product averages 4.6 yards per carry.
Barkley logged a 100-yard rushing performance in his debut against the Jacksonville Jaguars' vaunted defense and followed that up with 14 catches for 80 yards in Week 2 in Dallas. His performance against the Cowboys tied a rookie record for receptions in a single game. He also has the longest run this season, a Week 1 carry that went 68 yards for a score after he busted loose in the fourth quarter.
Candidate No. 3: Phillip Lindsay, Denver Broncos
Phillip Lindsay earns some recognition as the 11th-best ball-carrier in rushing yards (267) through four weeks. The undrafted rookie leapfrogged third-year running back Devontae Booker for a significant role and shares the majority load with fellow rookie Royce Freeman in the Denver Broncos backfield.
Lindsay's 312 yards from scrimmage place him second behind Barkley among rookies. The coaching staff isn't afraid to give the 5'8", 190-pound running back the ball at the goal line, as witnessed in the last outing against the Chiefs. It speaks to the Colorado product's toughness and versatility.
Why is Ridley No. 1?
Ridley takes the top spot over Barkley in the early stages because of his scoring output. The Falcons receiver is tied with Alvin Kamara and Todd Gurley for the most touchdowns among all players. It's a tougher feat to accomplish as a wideout who doesn't handle frequent touches as a ball-carrier.
Ridley came off the draft board as the No. 2 wide receiver in April, but he's the No. 1 rookie offensive playmaker right now.
Honorable Mentions: Kerryon Johnson (DET), Royce Freeman (DEN)
Defensive Rookie of the Year
Candidate No. 1: Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers
Derwin James is labeled a safety on the depth chart, but he's affected games on multiple levels. The Florida State product has an interception, three sacks, six pass breakups and leads the Los Angeles Chargers in solo tackles (20).
James' ability to cover receivers downfield, pressure the pocket and provide stops when defending the run illustrates the total package. When he's not bringing down the quarterback or stopping a running back in his tracks, the rookie safety can change the outcome of a play by collapsing the pocket, which occurred Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers in a game-ending sequence.
Candidate No. 2: Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts
Right out of South Carolina State, linebacker Darius Leonard leads the league in solo tackles (38). He's also a key cog in a surprisingly productive Indianapolis Colts pass rush. The second-rounder has four sacks in as many games.
Leonard has been able to track the football once it's in the air or free on the ground, logging two pass breakups and a fumble recovery. The former Bulldog looks like a complete defender set to flourish as a playmaker under defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.
Candidate No. 3: Donte Jackson, Carolina Panthers
Coming into the league, Donte Jackson turned heads with his speed at the NFL Scouting Combine with a 4.32-second 40-yard-dash time. One could surmise his speed would help him recover if he mistakenly bites on double-moves in coverage. In addition, the rookie second-rounder has had a hand in multiple turnovers as well.
The LSU product is one of four players with three interceptions; he's the only rookie in that group, which includes Earl Thomas, Xavien Howard and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix. He also has a forced fumble to his name. Thus far, it seems the Carolina Panthers have upgraded at cornerback, replacing Daryl Worley with Jackson.
Why is James No. 1?
James and Leonard can influence the outcome of a contest in multiple ways. Based on that criterion alone, both candidates have separated themselves from the rest.
James can drop down into the box and come up with sack results comparable to Leonard, but the Colts linebacker can't do the same in coverage. The rookie safety's effectiveness as a blitzer compensates for pass-rusher Joey Bosa's (foot) absence on the end. The former Seminole looks like a proverbial chess piece who can move anywhere on the field and make a play.
Honorable Mentions: Denzel Ward (CLE), Maurice Hurst (OAK)
Comeback Player of the Year
Candidate No. 1: Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts
It seems quarterback Andrew Luck shook off the rust during the preseason because he's logged a pair of solid starts despite the Colts' 1-4 record. The seventh-year signal-caller has thrown for 300-plus yards in three outings and completed 66.5 percent of his passes.
Luck missed the entire 2017 campaign recovering from shoulder surgery. According to ESPN.com's Mike Wells, he had doubts about continuing his football career during a lengthy rehabilitation process. Outside of allowing Jacoby Brissett to throw a last-chance Hail Mary pass in Week 3, the coaching staff hasn't limited the three-time Pro Bowler.
Candidate No. 2: J.J. Watt, Houston Texans
Here's a second mention of the Texans defensive lineman. J.J. Watt's five sacks and four forced fumbles helped put him on the early watch for Defensive Play of the Year, but he's also coming back from two injury-riddled seasons because of back and leg injuries.
Between the 2016-17 seasons, Watt played eight games and recorded 1.5 sacks. If he's able to sustain his early production, the eighth-year defensive end could push Andrew Luck for Comeback Player of the Year honors.
Candidate No. 3: Adrian Peterson, Washington Redskins
Rookie running back Derrius Guice's season-ending ACL injury created an opportunity for Adrian Peterson to take over a lead role in the Washington Redskins backfield. The front office signed the 33-year-old in August. He's fifth among ball-carriers with 78.7 rushing yards per contest.
In 2016, Peterson only played three games with the Vikings because of a torn meniscus. New Orleans signed him as a free agent the following offseason, but the acquisition didn't pan out and the team traded him to the Arizona Cardinals, where he finished the year. With 336 yards from scrimmage through three games, it seems there's another productive year left in his career.
Why is Luck No. 1?
Luck has the inside track to the award because he's doing more with less around him. It's a common-ground criterion when comparing players at different positions.
While Watt leads a front seven with two-time Pro Bowler Jadeveon Clowney and Whitney Mercilus, who has a 12-sack season under his belt, Luck is working with a rushing offense that's averaging 74.4 yards per contest, which ranks 28th in the league.
Ryan Grant, Chester Rogers, Zach Pascal and Marcus Johnson, the four wideouts listed behind T.Y. Hilton on the depth chart, have logged 27 combined starts. Pro Bowl tight end Jack Doyle has missed the last three games with a hip injury. Yet, Luck has his best single-season completion percentage, and he's on pace to eclipse 36 touchdown passes.
Honorable Mentions: DeSean Jackson (TB), Odell Beckham Jr. (NYG)
Coach of the Year
Candidate No. 1: Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs
A scientist didn't create Patrick Mahomes in a football laboratory; head coach Andy Reid coached him up to lead the offense. With the offseason buzz surrounding Mitchell Trubisky's progression with a new offensive group and the talk about Deshaun Watson's potential sophomore jump, the Chiefs quarterback tops both in production by a wide margin.
Kansas City traded three-time Pro Bowler Alex Smith and still looks to match last year's 5-0 start with a quarterback who started one career game before this season. As a shrewd offensive mind, Reid deserves a great deal of credit for this team's early success.
Candidate No. 2: Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams
Sean McVay, last year's Coach of the Year, leads a 4-0 Rams team into Week 5. Through the first quarter of the season, there's a fair argument to label this squad the most complete, since it ranks second in scoring and fifth in points allowed.
McVay should be credited with developing Jared Goff into a legitimate starting quarterback within an explosive offensive unit that leads the league in total yards. The 2016 No. 1 overall pick is on pace for 5,624 yards and 44 touchdown passes thanks in large part to a bright offensive mind in the 32-year-old lead skipper.
Candidate No. 3: Mike Vrabel, Tennessee Titans
The Tennessee Titans aren't undefeated, and their offense isn't cutting through defenses every week. On the other hand, head coach Mike Vrabel led this club through a rough patch while quarterback Marcus Mariota battled an elbow injury—playing one full game without him against the Texans.
The Titans have the 28th-ranked scoring offense, but they travel to Buffalo with a 3-1 record because of their stingy defense that's surrendered just six offensive touchdowns.
According to All-Pro safety Kevin Byard, via Good Morning Football, Vrabel is involved with "every position group" and the team has embraced his aggressiveness. Tennessee leads the league with seven fourth-down attempts; it's converted five of them.
Why is Reid No. 1?
It's a coin flip between the head coaches of the undefeated squads. A perfect 4-0 record says something about a team's preparation through the first quarter of the season.
McVay continues to build upon what he started with Goff and the Rams offense last year. After L.A. finished with the league's No. 1 scoring offense in 2017, we can safely expect to see a top unit through the 2018 campaign. Reid took Mahomes' mostly blank NFL resume and helped him become a rising star in weeks. The Chiefs offense also tops the Rams' established group in points per game (36.3 to 35.0).
Honorable Mentions: Marvin Lewis (CIN), Matt Nagy (CHI)