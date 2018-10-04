World Series 2018 Odds: Breaking Down the Chances of All 8 Remaining Teams

8 of 8

Strengths

The biggest strength for the Houston Astros—and the reason they are the favorites—is a starting rotation that was the best in baseball during the regular season.



Their starting staff led the majors in quality starts (105), ERA (3.16), strikeouts (1,101) and opponents' batting average (.219), and it will line up as follows for the postseason:

Justin Verlander: 16-9, 2.52 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 290 K, 214.0 IP

16-9, 2.52 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 290 K, 214.0 IP Gerrit Cole: 15-5, 2.88 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 276 K, 200.1 IP

15-5, 2.88 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 276 K, 200.1 IP Dallas Keuchel: 12-11, 3.74 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 153 K, 204.2 IP

12-11, 3.74 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 153 K, 204.2 IP Charlie Morton: 15-3, 3.13 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 201 K, 167.0 IP

If that group pitches like it has all season, the Astros could very well be hoisting the trophy again when the World Series wraps.

The bullpen has become a strength as well, with trade acquisitions Roberto Osuna and Ryan Pressly shoring up the late innings. After leaning on starters Brad Peacock, Lance McCullers Jr. and Charlie Morton in key relief spots last postseason, the Astros should be able to take a more traditional approach to closing out games this time around.

All told, the relief corps led the majors in ERA (3.03) and WHIP (1.06), with former starter Collin McHugh (58 G, 1.99 ERA, 11.7 K/9) among the standouts as he adjusted to a multi-inning relief role.

Weaknesses

While the Astros finished the season sixth in the majors in runs scored (797, 4.92 RPG), they were just 16th in that category after the All-Star break (297, 4.71 RPG).

Alex Bregman had a breakout season and Jose Altuve was his usual productive self, but no one else in the everyday lineup had an OPS over .800 and the team fell from second (238) to 10th (205) in home runs.

Carlos Correa, in particular, has struggled since returning to the lineup in early August. After missing more than a month with a back injury, he's hit just .180/.261/.256 with two home runs in 153 plate appearances over 37 games.

This is still a dangerous offense with a lot of the same pieces from a year ago. It just hasn't been as dynamic as that group.

Odds: 4/1

