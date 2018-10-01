2018 Heisman Trophy Odds: Tua Tagovailoa Still Favored, Kyler Murray Rises

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is apparently inching closer to a Heisman Trophy, but he has significant competition through five games.

OddsShark provided the latest odds to bring home the top individual honor in college football:

Tagovailoa was listed as +115 before last week ($100 bet wins $115), per OddsShark, but he now has better than even odds to win the award.

The sophomore had a relatively easy time in Saturday's win over Louisiana, only playing a handful of series in the eventual 56-14 blowout. Tagovailoa finished 8-of-8 for 128 passing yards and two touchdowns, giving him 14 touchdowns with no interceptions so far in 2018.

He also has two rushing touchdowns on the year while leading the Tide to a 5-0 record.

Oklahoma star Kyler Murray made a big jump in the odds after his historic effort Saturday. The quarterback had seven total touchdowns, including six through the air, in the team's 66-33 win over Baylor. He now has 17 passing touchdowns and four rushing scores while helping the Sooners remain undefeated.

This helped him move to +350 to win the Heisman Trophy after sitting at +800 last week.

Dwayne Haskins also remains in contention after helping Ohio State earn a come-from-behind victory over Penn State. He threw three touchdown passes in Saturday's win, and like the other top options, is a starting quarterback on an undefeated team.

With about two more months before this award is handed out, however, a lot can still change with these players.