Couple Determines Unborn Baby Will Be a Chargers Fan After LA Beats 49ers

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 1, 2018

Philip Rivers, de los Chargers de Los Ángeles, festeja luego de que sue equipo anotó ante los 49ers de San Francisco, el domingo 30 de septiembre de 2018 (AP Foto/Jae Hong)
Jae Hong/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers is already the father of eight children, but he's going to have another baby cheering for him after Sunday's 29-27 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

According to Darren Rovell of ESPN.com, Lisete Gomez—a Chargers fan—and Saul Gomez—a 49ers fan—bet their unborn son's fandom on the outcome of Sunday's game. As Rovell shared, they posted a message on their Instagram page with the message "We have a lot riding on this game. Future fan of ?"

"We wanted to do something different to announce that we would be having a baby boy," Saul said. "So we figured with me being a lifelong 49ers fan and her being a lifelong Chargers fan, that this would be the perfect way to do it."

Rivers threw for 250 yards and three touchdowns while directing a comeback from an early 14-0 deficit against a 49ers team playing without an injured Jimmy Garoppolo.

The only question now is whether Lisete will pick out a Rivers jersey for her unborn son or go a different route with someone like Joey Bosa, Melvin Gordon or Keenan Allen.

