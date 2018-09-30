A's Khris Davis Finishes with .247 Batting Average for 4th Straight Season

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistSeptember 30, 2018

Oakland Athletics' Khris Davis rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Seattle Mariners during a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
John Froschauer/Associated Press

Find yourself someone as consistent as Oakland Athletics slugger Khris Davis is at hitting exactly .247 over the course of a 162-game baseball season.

Davis went 0-for-2 during Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Angels—the final one of the regular season—which brought his batting average to .247 for the 2018 campaign. According to Jane Lee of MLB.com, Davis has now hit .247 in four straight seasons.

While .247 isn't a sparkling batting average, Oakland is surely more than happy with Davis' season seeing how he drilled 48 home runs and tallied 123 RBI while helping lead the team into the postseason.

Oakland will face the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game on Wednesday.

Davis has never played in a postseason game in his career, but don't be surprised if he hits .247 in his first October experience this year.

