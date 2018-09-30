Akiem Hicks Ejected vs. Buccaneers After Pushing Official

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Chicago Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks was ejected from Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for pushing an official, according to Larry Mayer of the Bears' official website.

The ejection occurred after Bears safety Eddie Jackson intercepted Bucs quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick late in the first half with Chicago leading 35-3.

Following his ejection, Hicks provided a fan at Soldier Field with an unexpected souvenir, per WGN's Adam Hoge:

At the time Hicks was tossed from the game, he had registered one tackle and one sack, giving him three sacks on the season.

Hicks is among those on the Bears defense who have benefited from the arrival of All-Pro pass-rusher Khalil Mack.

The 28-year-old veteran is in the midst of his third season with the Bears after stints as a member of the New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots.

Hicks is looking to build off a career year that saw him finish with 54 tackles and 8.5 sacks last season.

Given the nature of his ejection, Hicks could be subject to a fine or suspension.