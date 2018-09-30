Tiger Woods 0-4 at 2018 Ryder Cup After Losing to Jon Rahm in Final Match

Tiger Woods 0-4 at 2018 Ryder Cup After Losing to Jon Rahm in Final MatchSeptember 30, 2018
Jon Rahm beat Tiger Woods 2 and 1 at the 2018 Ryder Cup on Sunday in their singles match at Le Golf National in Paris.
The USA started the day trailing 10-6, and won three of the first five matches thanks to Justin Thomas, Webb Simpson and Tony Finau, but Woods was unable to add to his team's tally.
The defeat completed a disappointing weekend for Woods, who also lost his three prior matches on Friday and Saturday.
Christopher Clarey of the New York Times shared his disappointing record in the event:
Tiger Woods: 0-4 in the 2018 Ryder Cup and 13-21-3 in his Ryder Cup career
"It's been a long grind,'' Woods said, per ESPN.com's Bob Harig. "This is my seventh out of ninth week I believe. I've been grinding at it, working at it for a long time. And unfortunately here, I just didn't get it done.''
Woods added: "Being 2 down I had to fight just to get back to all square. Then I messed up at 13, consequently I went 0-4 this week. It's a big contributing factor to why we lost. That's 4 points to their side and none to our side.''
Woods immediately found himself behind after Rahm birdied the opening hole to go 1-up after chipping to within six feet. The American was almost further behind on the third after the Spaniard almost managed an eagle, but he sank a 12-foot birdie putt to half the hole.
After Woods missed two promising opportunities to win the fourth and fifth, he allowed the 23-year-old to double his lead when he bogeyed the seventh.
And Rahm does two-putt to go 2 up. Tiger not really even making him work for this so far. WTF? This one looking like a hugely important match here early too. https://t.co/qU6eQiqUHg
The 42-year-old closed out the front nine in style, though, halving the deficit with an eagle after a superb approach shot with his 3-wood:
It was just as well he made the putt, as Rahm made his third birdie of the round on the same hole.
The pair were level after a fine birdie at the 12th, and Fox Sports' Shane Bacon was pleased with Woods' response:
Sky Sports Golf
Tiger slams in a 12-foot birdie putt at the 12th to level it up with Rahm! 🐅 Follow live coverage from the Sunday singles at the 42nd #RyderCup and watch on Sky Sports' Ryder Cup channel: https://t.co/wrurjdHdi5 #BelieveInBlue https://t.co/FeLZ2066Rd
However, bogeys on the following two holes handed the initiative straight back to his opponent.
This might be over. You just cannot, under any circumstance, make bogey on a par 5 this late in the match on Sunday. It’s inexcusable. Sorry, it is.
Rahm three-putted the 16th to hand Woods a lifeline, but atoned for his error on the 17th with a birdie to seal the victory for Europe.
Europe Takes Down USA to Win 2018 Ryder Cup 🇪🇺