Amway College Football Poll 2018: Complete Week 6 Rankings Released

Amway College Football Poll 2018: Complete Week 6 Rankings ReleasedSeptember 30, 2018
The Alabama Crimson Tide continue to pace the field in the Amway Coaches Poll following a 56-14 thumping of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns on Saturday.
In the Week 6 rankings USA Today released Sunday, Alabama sat ahead of six other undefeated power programs:
1. Alabama (61 first-place votes)
2. Georgia
3. Ohio State (1 first-place vote)
4. Clemson (2 first-place votes)
5. Oklahoma
6. LSU
7. Notre Dame
8. West Virginia
9. Auburn
10. Washington
11. Penn State
12. Wisconsin
13. UCF
14. Stanford
15. Kentucky
16. Michigan
17. Miami (Fla.)
18. Oregon
19. Michigan State
20. Texas
21. Oklahoma State
22. Colorado
23. Virginia Tech
24. Boise State
25. NC State
The Tide were never in danger en route to victory Saturday, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa further bolstered his Heisman Trophy candidacy in the process.
While Tagovailoa attempted just eight passes, he completed all of them for 128 yards and two touchdowns.
According to ESPN Stats & Info, Tagovailoa is off to the most efficient start of any quarterback in major college football through five games over the past 15 years:
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
In the last 15 seasons, no quarterback has had a better QBR through 5 games than Tua Tagovailoa’s 97.9 QBR this season. The previous high was Russell Wilson, who had a 96.4 QBR through 5 games for Wisconsin in 2011. https://t.co/DAk2Cu4IcY
Bama wasn't the only highly ranked team that cruised to victory Saturday, as Georgia beat Tennessee 38-12, LSU crushed Ole Miss 45-16, and Oklahoma dominated Baylor 66-33.
The Bulldogs held Tennessee to just 209 yards offense and 11 first downs, but they were also aided by one of the wildest plays in college football this season.
After Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm was stripped of the ball in the first quarter, junior tight end Isaac Nauta scooped it up and ran 31 yards for a touchdown:
It was downhill from there for the Volunteers, as they fell to 2-3.
In Oklahoma's dominant win over Baylor, quarterback Kyler Murray enjoyed a career day with 432 yards and six touchdowns through the air to go along with 45 yards and a touchdown on the ground:
Austin Kendall started the game over Murray as a disciplinary measure, but Murray missed just four plays before slicing and dicing the Bears defense.
Murray reestablished himself as a Heisman contender and accomplished something that hadn't been done in the Big 12 in a decade:
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
No. 6 Oklahoma rolls to a 66-33 win over Baylor. The 66 points are the 2nd-most the Sooners have ever scored against a Big 12 opponent (77 vs Texas A&M in 2003). Murray became the 1st Big 12 QB with at least 6 Pass TD and 1 Rush TD in a game since 2008 (Graham Harrell - TTU). https://t.co/ZJUjympNeQ
Saturday wasn't a cakewalk for every top team, as both Clemson and Ohio State went down to the wire to escape with wins.
The Tigers' post-Kelly Bryant era got off to a rough start, as freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence left the game with an injury in the second quarter against Syracuse, leaving the game in the hands of redshirt freshman Chase Brice.
Syracuse led by as much as 10 in the fourth quarter, but Clemson mounted a comeback, punctuated by a Travis Etienne touchdown run with 41 seconds remaining to seal the 27-23 victory.
It was a big win for Clemson that erased the memory of last year's loss to the Orange, but the Tigers could be in trouble if Lawrence misses significant time.
Ohio State also narrowly avoided a loss, overcoming a 12-point, fourth-quarter deficit on the road to beat the Penn State Nittany Lions 27-26.
Quarterback Dwayne Haskins showed why he is a leading Heisman candidate over the final seven minutes, as he threw a 47-yard touchdown to Binjimen Victor and then followed it up with the go-ahead, 24-yard touchdown pass to K.J. Hill with just over two minutes remaining:
Penn State drove into Ohio State territory in hopes of stealing the win on its final drive, but running back Miles Sanders was stuffed on fourth down, thus preserving the OSU victory.
While Ohio State moved up one spot from fourth to third, Clemson dropped from second to fourth, allowing Georgia to move into the No. 2 slot.
If Ohio State vs. Penn State was the marquee game of the week, Notre Dame vs. Stanford wasn't far off.
Both teams entered the week ranked inside the top 10, as was the case with the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions, but this was a one-sided affair.
The Fighting Irish dominated the Cardinal 38-17 thanks largely to the performance of junior quarterback Ian Book, who threw for 278 yards and four touchdowns while also rushing for 47 yards.
Since Book took over for Brandon Wimbush, the Notre Dame offense has been virtually unstoppable:
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Notre Dame has scored 94 points in 2 games started by Ian Book, compared to 70 points in the 3 games started by Brandon Wimbush. Miles Boykin has 11 catches tonight, the most by a Fighting Irish receiver since Michael Floyd in 2011. Boykin entered with just 9 catches in 4 games. https://t.co/MGjTGHnlgC
With the win, Notre Dame moved from eighth to seventh in the rankings and proved that it's a legitimate contender for the College Football Playoff.
Other teams that remained undefeated were West Virginia with a 42-34 road win over Texas Tech, UCF with a 45-14 home win against Pittsburgh, and Kentucky with a 24-10 home triumph against South Carolina.
Also, Colorado remained undefeated with a 38-16 win over UCLA, allowing it to go from outside the top 25 to 22nd.
Looking ahead to next week, Oklahoma will have a tough test when it faces Texas in the Red River Showdown, while Notre Dame will have to be careful to avoid a letdown in a road game against a Virginia Tech team that upset Duke on the road this week.
Clemson's Slide Continues in Latest Rankings