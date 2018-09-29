Christion Abercrombie Undergoes Emergency Surgery After Suffering Head Injury

BRADLEY LEEB/Associated Press

Tennessee State Tigers linebacker Christion Abercrombie underwent emergency surgery after suffering a head injury in Saturday's 31-27 defeat to the Vanderbilt Commodores, the Tennessean's Mike Organ reported.

Tennessee State head coach Rod Reed told reporters the injury happened shortly before halftime.

"He came to the sideline and just kind of collapsed there," Reed said.

Trainers and medical personnel gave Abercrombie oxygen on the sideline before placing him on a stretcher and taking him back for further evaluation.

An official from Tennessee State told Chris Harris of WSMV in Nashville, Tennessee, that Abercrombie was out of surgery at Vanderbilt Medical Center. Harris added that there are "no details on type/extent of injury yet" and Tennessee State is trying to figure out when the injury occurred.

Abercrombie, a redshirt sophomore, is in his first season with Tennessee State after transferring from Illinois. He had five total tackles Saturday before exiting the game, which brought his season total to 18 tackles.