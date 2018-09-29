Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton Hit by Ball After Red Sox Fan Throws Back His HR

Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

Boston Red Sox pitchers aren't the only ones with powerful arms.

As it turns out, their fans have cannons too.

On Saturday, a Red Sox fan seated on the Green Monster showed off his grip-it-and-rip-it capabilities when he launched a Giancarlo Stanton home run ball back into the field of play and clipped the New York Yankees designated hitter as he was rounding second base:

That ball, by the way, was the 266th home run the Yankees hit this season—good for the most in Major League Baseball history. The Bronx Bombers officially set the single-season record with 265 when Gleyber Torres went yard in the fourth inning.

According to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch, umpires singled out the fan so members of the Boston Police Department could eject him from the game.

Hopefully he doesn't receive a ban from Fenway Park, because the Red Sox could use an arm like that in their bullpen with the postseason right around the corner.