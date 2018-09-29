Tiger Woods 'Pretty Pissed Off' After 0-3 Start to 2018 Ryder Cup

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Tiger Woods didn't mince words when he addressed his three defeats to begin the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in France.

"Just pretty pissed off," Woods said, per GolfChannel.com's Will Gray. "The fact that I lost three matches and didn't feel like I played poorly. That's the frustrating thing about match play. We can play well and nothing can happen."

With singles play on the horizon Sunday, Europe leads the United States 10-6, with 14½ points the threshold for Europe to win back the Ryder Cup.

Woods may be one of the greatest golfers in history, but he has struggled in the Ryder Cup. Entering this year's tournament, he was 13-17-3 in seven appearances, with 16 of those defeats coming in the foursomes or fourball portions of the event. The trend has continued outside Paris.

The pair of Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood are responsible for Woods' misery so far. They combined to beat Woods and Patrick Reed in fourball 3 and 1 on Friday and 4 and 3 on Saturday. Molinari and Fleetwood then finished Saturday's foursome competition with a 5-and-4 victory over Woods and Bryson DeChambeau.

While Woods didn't call out his playing partner by name, some of his frustration may have stemmed from DeChambeau's performance, as many thought DeChambeau offered little support:

The 2018 Ryder Cup is another example of how individual talent isn't enough to secure victory in the biennial event. Even a star such as Woods is often at the mercy of his teammate.

Only once has Woods been on the winning side (1999), and it looks unlikely he'll add a second trophy to his resume this year.