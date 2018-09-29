Ryder Cup 2018 Leaderboard: Europe Dominant Again to Lead USA 10-6

Ryder Cup 2018 Leaderboard: Europe Dominant Again to Lead USA 10-6September 29, 2018
Team Europe put themselves in a great position to win the 2018 Ryder Cup on Saturday, taking three of the four morning fourballs and splitting the afternoon foursomes to build their lead to 10-6.
The hosts will enter Sunday's singles needing just 4.5 points to win, while the United States need to get to 14 to retain their title.
Here are Saturday's final scores:
USA have won their first point for over 24 hours! Here's the final scoreboard at the end of the Day 2 Fourballs. #TeamEurope 8-4 #GoUSA https://t.co/St3ghGTARN
Here's how the Day 2 foursomes have finished. 🇪🇺 2 points 🇺🇸 2 points Europe take a 10-6 lead going into the singles tomorrow. #RyderCup https://t.co/MB17QHVrei
Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari were once again the standout pair in the morning, beating Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed 4 & 3. The two were fantastic on the opening day, and it was once again the short game that made the difference:
It didn't hurt that Reed continued his struggles with an incredible three balls into the water and one out of bounds. Golf writer Jay Coffin was astonished at his poor showing:
I’m sure I’m missing something, but I just don’t recall anyone EVER playing as poorly as Patrick Reed just did in that Ryder Cup match with Tiger Woods. It was unspeakably awful.
Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth were the only American duo to manage a morning win, beating Ian Poulter and Jon Rahm 2 & 1.
Sergio Garcia and Rory McIlroy made the difference late in their 2 & 1 win over Tony Finau and Brooks Koepka, and Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton dominated Dustin Johnson and Ricky Fowler, dropping just two holes in a 3 & 2 triumph.
Many were loving the action going into the afternoon session, with special praise reserved for Le Golf National course in Paris:
Who ever set up this @rydercup course needs to be hired immediately for @USGA @usopengolf - this is fun to watch and great shots get rewarded - minimal crazy set ups - just excellence
The Americans were able stem the tide in the afternoon, splitting the foursomes to give themselves a chance on the final day of action.
Molinari and Fleetwood thrashed Woods and Bryson Dechambeau 5 & 4 in the most lopsided contest of the afternoon, continuing their exceptional run.
Sports writer Kyle Porter shared some of the numbers behind the incredible partnership:
Molinari and Fleetwood ... 60 holes played 27 holes won 22 birdies made 4-0 record Absolute domination. 🏴🇮🇹
Rose and Henrik Stenson were also victorious, beating Johnson and Koepka 2 & 1 in Match 1.
The other two contests weren't close. Watson and Webb Simpson opened strongly against Noren and Sergio Garcia and never let up, while Thomas and Spieth overcame an early deficit against McIlroy and Poulter to win 4 & 3.
Europe need 4.5 points in Sunday's singles to reclaim the Ryder Cup.
