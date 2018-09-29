Winners and Losers from Week 5 of College Football

0 of 22

After an early near-upset where Clemson needed a last-minute drive to survive against Syracuse, college football threw its best punch with an incredible prime-time battle between Ohio State and Penn State.

Unfortunately for viewers, that game ended with a colossal thud thanks to Nittany Lions coach James Franklin.

Notre Dame upended Stanford in another battle of unbeatens, and Washington erased any hopes of yet another BYU upset with a thorough trouncing of the Cougars.

There were plenty of winners and losers from Saturday's full slate of games, and it's our job to keep you posted on all the biggest stories as well as those you may have missed.

Two high-profile coaches remain winless, and a perennial powerhouse used a late miscue by its opponent to pull off a huge come-from-behind win. Meanwhile, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh accomplished something he never has as a head coach.

It was an eventful day around the sport, to say the least. Let's take a look at the winners and losers from college football's Week 5 games.