College Football Rankings 2018: Final NCAA Overview of Week 5 Standings

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

Don't sleep in on the top-ranked teams in college football in Week 5.

No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Georgia and No. 3 Clemson all play early- to mid-afternoon games Saturday, and they will leave prime time to Big Ten teams Ohio State and Penn State. There is also a second nighttime game between Notre Dame and Stanford.

Alabama (4-0) will kick off at noon ET, hosting Louisiana-Lafayette. This game appears set to be a one-sided runaway, as Nick Saban's team is a 49-point favorite at Bryant-Denny Stadium, according to OddsShark.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa continues to trigger the Alabama offense, and he is performing at a high level. Tagovailoa has thrown for 1,033 yard and 12 touchdowns, and this game figures to be out of reach for the visitors by the middle of the second quarter.

Alabama is not the only highly ranked team in the Top 25 that appears to have the potential to win in blowout fashion Saturday.

The Bulldogs (4-0) host an inconsistent Tennessee Volunteers team at 3:30 p.m. ET, and Georgia is a 31-point favorite. It will be difficult for the Volunteers to slow down Georgia's balanced offense, which is led by quarterback Jake Fromm, running back Elijah Holyfield and wideout Mecole Hardman.

Clemson (4-0) faces Syracuse at home in another noon ET game, and the Tigers are 25.5-point favorites. The Orange are also undefeated at 4-0, but Syracuse does not have the strength on either line to compete with the Tigers, and the Orange's skill-position players will be at a disadvantage.

Clemson is led by running back Travis Etienne, who has rushed for 391 yards and five touchdowns this year. Syracuse defeated Florida State at home earlier this season, but the Orange's other victories came against Western Michigan, Wagner and Connecticut.

Syracuse upset Clemson a year ago in upstate New York, but the Tigers are not likely to lose this revenge game.

The two highlight fixtures of the gameweek will be played at night. No. 4 Ohio State (4-0) travels to Happy Valley to play the ninth-ranked Penn State (4-0).

This could be the game of the year—at least as far as the regular season is concerned—in the Big Ten. Ohio State has been getting sensational play from quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who has completed 87 of 115 passes for 1,194 yards and has thrown 16 touchdown passes.

James Franklin's Nittany Lions will try to counter with running back Miles Sanders, who has already run for 495 yards and five touchdowns.

The Buckeyes are 3.5-point favorites, and if they are going to win at Penn State, they will have to overcome Penn State's hard-hitting defense and a raucous crowd.

The winner of this game will take the lead in the Bit Ten East and have an excellent chance of being recognized as the conference's dominant team.

Penn State must slow down Ohio State's explosive offense if it is going to win this game.

"We don't really have the luxury of trying to figure it out at halftime, or figure it out midway through the second quarter," Nittany Lions safety Garrett Taylor said, per Dave Molinari of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "We have to go out there from the very first snap."

Notre Dame (4-0) is a three-point favorite over Stanford (4-0), and this game looks set to be a four-quarter battle that could come down to the last possession.

The Fighting Irish should benefit by playing at home and realizing they will most likely be favored in every remaining regular-season game.

Running back Tony Jones leads the Notre Dame attack with 263 yards and three touchdowns, while the Cardinal will attempt to counter with quarterback K.J. Costello and wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside. Costello has thrown 10 TD passes this year, and Arcega-Whiteside has caught 17 passes for 408 yards—and seven have gone for touchdowns.

Other key games will see sixth-ranked Oklahoma (4-0) hosting unranked Baylor (3-1) and No. 5 LSU (4-0) hosting Ole Miss (3-1).

If the Tigers are going to win this game, they will have to control running back Scottie Phillips, who has rushed for 467 yards and five touchdowns in 2018.