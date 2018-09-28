Ryder Cup 2018 Leaderboard: Europe Dominates Afternoon Session, Leads USA 5-3

ERIC FEFERBERG/Getty Images

Captain Thomas Bjorn watched his Team Europe dominate the afternoon foursomes at the 2018 Ryder Cup and storm into a 5-3 lead over the United States at the end of Day 1.

It was the visitors who had the better of things early on at Le Golf National in Guyancourt, France, as they led 3-1 at the end of the four fourball matches.

However, the tide turned from red to blue in the afternoon, as the European team flew out of the traps in all of their matches, whitewashing the United States in what turned out to be four lopsided contests. It's the first time since 1989 the States have lost a session 4-0 in this prestigious tournament.

Here are the results of every match from the 2018 Ryder Cup so far and a look at the standout pairings from Friday.

Day 1 Results

Fourballs (Europe 1-3 USA)

Tony Finau and Brooks Koepka (USA) bt. Justin Rose and Jon Rahm (EU), 1 up

Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler (USA) bt. Rory McIlroy and Thorbjorn Olesen (EU), 4 and 2

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas (USA) bt. Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton (EU), 1 up

Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari (EU) bt. Patrick Reed and Tiger Woods (USA), 3 and 1

Foursomes (Europe 4-0 USA)

Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson (EU) bt. Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler (USA), 3 and 2

Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter (EU) bt. Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson (USA), 4 and 2

Sergio Garcia and Alex Noren (EU) bt. Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau (USA), 5 and 4

Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari (EU) bt. Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, 5 and 4

