LSU Basketball Player Wayde Sims Dies at Age 20

LAHAINA, HI - NOVEMBER 21: Wayde Sims #44 of the LSU Tigers playing defense during the second half of the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the Maui Invitational at the Lahaina Civic Center on November 21, 2017 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)
Darryl Oumi/Getty Images

LSU basketball player Wayde Sims died at the age of 20 on Friday due to injuries suffered in a shooting.

Per Danae Leake of New Orleans' Fox 8, Baton Rouge police confirmed Sims died after being transported to a hospital following a shooting near Southern University in Louisiana.

Leake noted the shooting occurred around 12:25 a.m. local time Friday morning. Detectives are treating the death as a homicide.

"Wayde Sims' loss is simply unbelievable to us right now," LSU vice chancellor and director of athletics Joe Alleva said in a statement. "There are no words that can express our sorrow for his parents and family. He was such a lovable young man who was full of joy. We are circling around his teammates and friends who need all the love and support we can give them. We are praying for his family, for his parents. God bless Wayde Sims."

Head coach Will Wade added: "We are all devastated. We need your prayers for Wayde, for his family, for all of us. We are heartbroken."

Sims was getting ready to start his junior year at LSU. The Louisiana native appeared in 63 games for the Tigers over the past two seasons. He averaged six points and 3.3 rebounds per game.

