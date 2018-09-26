Joe Haden Complains About NFL's Random 3 a.m. Drug Test at Airport After Week 3

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The NFL's drug testers apparently care little about Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden's schedule.

Haden tweeted he was subjected to a drug test at 3 a.m. after landing in Pittsburgh following Monday's 30-27 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

"It was me, [kicker Chris] Boswell had one—it was like seven of us that had a drug test," he said, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. "I was like, 'Dude, you can just tell me to come back in the morning.' I don't get it."

Haden said he couldn't recall being tested after a game during his seven seasons with the Cleveland Browns and explained the process to Fowler.

"We did it right at the airport, right when we land," Haden said. "We go into basically where TSA would check us out. This dude is sitting there, we have a bathroom, and we do it just like the training room but we're sitting in the damn lobby."

Haden contributed in the win with three tackles and three pass deflections, and the defense as a whole intercepted Ryan Fitzpatrick three times in the first half to build an insurmountable lead before the Tampa Bay quarterback eventually threw for 411 yards.

At this stage, the 29-year-old cornerback is a veteran leader for the Steelers defense after he was a two-time Pro Bowler during his tenure with the Browns.

He and Pittsburgh will face the Baltimore Ravens in a critical divisional showdown in Week 4.