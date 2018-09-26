Video of Yasiel Puig's Bedroom Getting Robbed by Burglars Released by TMZ

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

TMZ Sports released video of Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig's house getting burglarized for a fourth time since 2016.

The surveillance footage captured on Sept. 18 from inside Puig's home showed two burglars going through a bedroom and closet before finding a safe they attempted to crack. They left before they were able to get it open.

TMZ reported on Sept. 23 that police have "significantly increased" their presence in the San Fernando Valley where Puig's home is located because of the numerous robberies in the area.

The first time Puig's house was burglarized was in March 2017, with the robbers making off with multiple pieces of jewelry. It happened again during Game 7 of last year's World Series when the Dodgers were hosting the Houston Astros.

The third incident occurred on Aug. 30. Puig received an alert on his cellphone and saw two men attempting to break in, but he was able to scare them off by yelling through the app on his phone.

The Cuba native has lived in Los Angeles since signing a six-year deal with the Dodgers in 2012. He is hitting .271/.331/.497 in 120 games this season.