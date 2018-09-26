Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Duke Blue Devils Odds, College Football Betting Pick

Ben McKeown/Associated Press

After joining the ACC back in 2004, Virginia Tech has beaten Duke nine times in a row. However, the Blue Devils have taken two of the last five meetings straight up, going 3-2 against the spread in the process.

Who's the smart bet for Saturday night's Hokies-Devils clash in Durham?

College football point spread: The Blue Devils opened as three-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 29.0-28.4 Hokies (College football picks on every game)

Why the Virginia Tech Hokies can cover the spread

Virginia Tech is shooting for the bounce-back this week after suffering an embarrassing 49-35 defeat at Old Dominion last week. The Hokies, as 28-point favorites, led that game 7-0, 14-7, 21-14 and 28-21 but gave up 28 fourth-quarter points in one of the biggest point-spread upsets in college football in over 20 years.

Virginia Tech racked up 600 yards worth of offense—318 on the ground and 282 through the air. The Hokies lost starting quarterback Josh Jackson to a leg injury in the fourth quarter, but backup Ryan Willis came in and immediately drove the offense 75 yards to a touchdown. Virginia Tech just couldn't get a stop on defense when it needed one.

Willis, now the starter, finished nine-for-18 passing last week for 131 yards and one touchdown.

Virginia Tech opened its season with a 24-3 victory at Florida State, so it's already 1-0 on the ACC road this season.

Why the Duke Blue Devils can cover the spread

The Blue Devils are off to a 4-0 start to this season following their 55-13 victory over North Carolina Central last week.

Duke scored the first 20 points of the game, let the Eagles get within 20-13 early in the second quarter then scored the final 35 points. The Blue Devils outgained UNNC 628-187.

Backup quarterback Quentin Harris, playing in place of the injured Daniel Jones, threw three touchdown passes and ran for one, then he left the game in the third quarter with a leg injury. Early reports indicate he'll start this Saturday.

Duke opened this season with a 34-14 victory over an Army team that took Oklahoma to overtime last week. The Blue Devils then won at Northwestern 21-7 and at Baylor 40-27.

Smart betting pick

The best thing about Virginia Tech's loss last week, for our purposes here, is the effect it's apparently having on the spread for this game.

The Hokies are probably primed for a rebound this week, and they're getting almost a touchdown. Four of the last five meetings in this series have been decided by three points or less. The smart money takes the points with Virginia Tech.

College football betting trends

The total has gone under in four of Virginia Tech's last five games versus Duke.

The total has gone under in 18 of Duke's last 25 games at home.

Duke is 5-16 SU in its last 21 games versus its conference.

