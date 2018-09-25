Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Joins Writing Staff of 'Veronica Mars' TV Show Reboot

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Joins Writing Staff of 'Veronica Mars' TV Show RebootSeptember 26, 2018
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's resume is already head-turning. He's a Hall of Famer, six-time champion, six-time MVP and the NBA's all-time leading scorer. But it is about to include another notable line: writer for Veronica Mars.
Show creator Rob Thomas on Monday revealed the writing staff for the television show reboot starring Kristen Bell, and it included Abdul-Jabbar:
Rob Thomas @RobThomas
The #VeronicaMars writing staff! @DavidWalpert, @RickFoxTheActor, @rugz19, @kaj33 & Raymond Obstfeld. And yes, if you’re brilliant and give yourself a #PartyDown Twitter handle, I'll hire you. Or, you could be the NBA’s all time leading scorer, but you must still be brilliant. https://t.co/4Qk2uqcKey
According to the Mercury News' Cicero Estrella, Veronica Mars will be eight episodes and air on Hulu.
The report noted Abdul-Jabbar—who famously acted in the movie Airplane!—has a number of writing credits to his name already, including columns for Time magazine and a comic book series about fictional character Mycroft Holmes.
