2018 Heisman Trophy Odds: Tua Tagovailoa, Dwayne Haskins Lead Latest Lines

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Heading into the fifth week of the 2018 college football season, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is a heavy favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.

Per Odds Shark, the updated Heisman betting line has Tagovailoa at +115 (bet $100 to win $115), followed in second place by Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins at +500.

The four favorites and six of the top eight overall to win the Heisman Trophy are all quarterbacks. Penn State's Trace McSorley is among the quartet tied for fifth place at +1600, which includes running backs Jonathan Taylor of Wisconsin and Bryce Love of Stanford.

One emerging sleeper is West Virginia wide receiver David Sills V (+6600). The senior has 19 receptions for 246 yards and five touchdowns, including three on Saturday in a 35-6 win over Kansas State.

"He's lethal in the red zone," Mountaineers quarterback Will Grier told reporters after the game. "It's hard to guard him. He's so big and long and so good at putting himself in position to get the ball."

Sills' biggest hurdle is playing on the same team as Grier, who ranks third among the Heisman favorites at +650.

After starting the season as the Heisman favorite, Love has seen his stock has fall due to slow start and an undisclosed injury that caused him to miss Stanford's Sept. 15 game against UC Davis.

Love has had just one 100-yard rushing performance in three games and is averaging 4.3 yards per carry, but he's got a spotlight game Saturday at Notre Dame that could send his stock skyrocketing.

Haskins has made an instant impression with the Buckeyes. The sophomore sensation ranks second in the nation with a 75.7 completion percentage, 16 passing touchdowns and third with a 207.0 quarterback rating.

All eyes will be on Tagovailoa until he struggles or Alabama stumbles. The Hawaii native has 1,033 passing yards, 103 rushing yards and accounted for 14 touchdowns with no turnovers for the top-ranked Crimson Tide.