Who Are This Year's Early Super Bowl Favorites?

Harry How/Getty Images

It's fair to question the Los Angeles Rams' first two victories over the winless Oakland Raiders and Arizona Cardinals, but both contests resulted in decisive outcomes. Unlike a few top-notch squads in the league, this club doesn't play down to the competition.

In Week 3, the Rams faced a tougher opponent in the Los Angeles Chargers and clearly finished as the better team with a double-digit win.

Last year, the Rams fielded the No. 1 scoring offense. Through three weeks, play-caller Wade Phillips has the No. 1 defense. He's incorporated newcomers Ndamukong Suh, Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters to form a top-notch group that's generated six turnovers so far this season.

Peters suffered a calf strain, but he's only expected to miss two-to-four weeks, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Head coach Sean McVay told reporters Talib is scheduled for ankle surgery Thursday. Cornerback Sam Shields, who's played well in coverage over the last two weeks, will likely take on a larger role.

With a defense generating turnovers, the offense doesn't have to score nearly 30 points per game, as it did last season. But the unit is still lighting up the scoreboard. Los Angeles averages 34 points per contest, tied for third with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In the NFC West, the Cardinals will likely start rookie signal-caller Josh Rosen for the remainder of the season. The San Francisco 49ers lost quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for the year with a torn ACL. The Seattle Seahawks are off to a 1-2 start and look nothing like the team of years past. The Rams should win the division and push for a Super Bowl LIII appearance in Atlanta.