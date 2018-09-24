FIFA Best Men's Player 2018: Voting Results, Reaction for Luka Modric's Win

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid's Luka Modric claimed the 2018 Best FIFA Men's Player award ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah on Monday.

The Croatian midfielder won the UEFA Champions League for a third successive year with Real back in May before leading his country to the 2018 FIFA World Cup final.

His triumph ends a 10-year monopoly of FIFA's top men's award by Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Modric, 33, hailed his team-mates and family upon accepting the award, per Pippa Field of the Telegraph:

"It's a great honour and beautiful feeling to stand here with this trophy. I would like to give congratulations to Mohamed and Cristiano for the great season that they had. I am sure in the future you will have another opportunity to fight for this.

"This trophy is not just mine. It is for my Real Madrid team-mates, the Croatia national team and all my coaches. This is also for my family, without who I would not be the player I am."

Modric has been included in the FIFA FIFPro World XI in each of the last four years and is finally receiving the recognition he has long deserved with individual accolades.

He played a vital role in Real's Champions League triumph, starting 11 of their 13 matches in the campaign.

But he was most eye-catching as he captained Croatia to the World Cup final before they lost to France.

Modric was recognised with the Golden Ball award at the end of Russia 2018.

And he has now broken the Messi-Ronaldo stranglehold as a result of his consistent excellence.