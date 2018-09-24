2019 CFB National Championship Odds: Alabama, Clemson Favored After Week 4

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

After another impressive victory Saturday, Alabama is now the overwhelming favorite to win the 2018 national championship in college football.

OddsShark provided the latest odds to win the title, with the Crimson Tide leading the way, followed by Clemson and Ohio State:

Alabama was +185 to win the championship last week, per OddsShark, but the team is now better than even odds to bring it home at -130 (a $130 bet would win $100).

The difference for Bama was the 45-23 win over Texas A&M, its first victory over a ranked team this season. While the defense had been dominant all year, fans were able to see quarterback Tua Tagovailoa truly shine against a quality opponent for the first time.

The sophomore had four passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in the Week 4 win, showing this team might be truly unstoppable.

Meanwhile, Clemson and Ohio State also saw their odds drop from last week after big wins against inferior opponents.

The Tigers went on the road to beat Georgia Tech 49-21, while the Buckeyes cruised to a 49-6 win over Tulane. Although our opinion might not change after these wins, each victory gets the teams closer to the College Football Playoff.

Wisconsin remains an interesting inclusion at 55-1 after a close road win over Iowa. The Badgers dropped a home game to BYU last week and saw their odds worsen to 28-1, but apparently the 28-17 victory over a conference team was enough to put them nearly off the map.

With Ohio State facing Penn State on Saturday, however, there is a good chance of significant changes in the title odds by next Monday.