Earl Thomas: Bowing to Cowboys Sideline Was 'In the Moment' Amid Trade Rumors

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas tried to show the Dallas Cowboys what they missed out on by bowing to the sidelines after an interception Sunday.

"I felt like that was just in the moment, and if they was going to trade for me and extend me, they should have did it," Thomas said after the game, per Curtis Crabtree of Pro Football Talk.

The Pro Bowler had seven tackles and two interceptions in the 24-13 Seattle win.

While the Cowboys were unable to trade for Thomas during the offseason despite reportedly offering the Seahawks a second-round pick, they are interested in opening the conversation again, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Chris Mortensen of ESPN reported the Seahawks are engaging in trade talks with several teams and are considering fining the safety for missing practice last week.

The bow represents the latest message to the Cowboys in what has become a bizarre saga.

The Texas native told Dallas to "come get me" last season after a game, and it seems the NFC East squad is still on his mind.

After showing the Cowboys what they are missing Sunday, a trade for Thomas could be in the near future.