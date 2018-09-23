Patrick Mahomes Breaks Peyton Manning's NFL Record for Most TDs in 1st 3 Weeks

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 23, 2018

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Chris Conley during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Ed Zurga/Associated Press

The Patrick Mahomes show isn't stopping anytime soon.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback threw three touchdowns in the first half of Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers, giving him an NFL-record 13 through the first three weeks.

Peyton Manning previously held the record with 12 during his record-setting 2013 campaign. 

Mahomes was the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for each of the first two weeks. His 10 touchdown passes were the most in league history over the first two games, and he looks like a runaway favorite for MVP in the first quarter of the season.

"I think it just speaks to the weapons that we have on offense," Mahomes said after throwing for six touchdowns in Week 2. "They can't stop everybody, so for me, it's just about getting it to the guy that has the man-to-man coverage or that has the open area. Those guys were getting open today, and the offensive line was blocking great, so it made my job a lot easier."

The Chiefs entered 2018 making no secret they were hinging their season on a Mahomes breakout. Trading Alex Smith was a risky move because he is an above-average NFL quarterback. He's plying his trade in Washington now doing Alex Smith things, not making mistakes, completing passes and leading a surprisingly stout offense with Adrian Peterson as his lead running back.

The Chiefs' bet has more than paid off. Mahomes looks like the best player on the planet right now, and they are leading the NFL in scoring and have the look of a true Super Bowl contender.

There will be growing pains at some point, but they just appear to be nowhere close to happening right now. 

