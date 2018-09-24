NFL Team Grades for Week 3

0 of 32

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

It's been a wonky NFL season thus far in 2018, and Week 3 was no different.

Carson Wentz made his return. Marcus Mariota came off the bench to replace Blaine Gabbert. Adrian Peterson rumbled over the Green Bay Packers like it was 10 years ago. The Detroit Lions steamrolled the New England Patriots. And the Buffalo Bills whipped the Minnesota Vikings—as precisely no one predicted.

Oh, and the Cleveland Browns got their first win since the Obama administration.

There was plenty of good, bad and ugly in Week 3, plus a little bit of weird. How did your favorite team grade out? Let's dig in.