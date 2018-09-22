Winners and Losers from Week 4 of College Football

2 of 11

Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images

After appearing here previously, the hot-seat trio of Tom Herman, Kevin Sumlin and Willie Taggart each earned a needed victory.

Texas' 31-16 win over TCU was one of the week's most impressive games, as the Longhorns showed how much they've progressed over the season's first month. TCU was on par with a powerful Ohio State for much of last week's matchup, yet it was not the better team Saturday against Texas.

Herman's Longhorns have shown more of an offensive identity since he took over more control of the unit. The young talent came through against coach Gary Patterson's speedy Horned Frogs.

Meanwhile, both Sumlin's Arizona Wildcats and Taggart's Florida State Seminoles took care of business.

Sumlin still hasn't figured out how to utilize quarterback Khalil Tate in his scheme, as Tate had just nine completions for 152 yards this week. Amazingly, he has only 32 yards on the ground this season. But running back J.J. Taylor exploded for 284 yards and two touchdowns as the team finished with 442 rushing yards in the 35-14 win over Oregon State.

The Seminoles looked more like a quality team in the 37-17 victory over Northern Illinois, as quarterback Deondre Francois exploded for 352 yards passing and two TDs. The Huskies had only six yards rushing, and most of their points were set up by three FSU lost fumbles.

It was a needed win for a program that has had terrible press in Taggart's first season.