Bill Belichick Calls Josh Gordon 'Talented Player': 'We'll See How It Goes'

Steven Senne/Associated Press

The New England Patriots acquired wide receiver Josh Gordon in a trade with the Cleveland Browns this week, and head coach Bill Belichick offered an entire sentence on the player when asked how he envisioned Gordon helping the team.

"I think everybody feels like this is a talented player, we'll see how it goes," Belichick said of Gordon during "Coffee with the Coach" on Patriots.com.

Quarterback Tom Brady was a bit more comprehensive in his thoughts on the addition of Gordon during an interview with Westwood One's Jim Gray on Monday (h/t Kevin Patra of NFL.com):

"You know, I hate to make projections and expectations. That's not fair. I've never met Josh personally, just like I hadn't met some of the guys that have come in the last couple weeks. So we'll see how it goes this week and hopefully he can work hard, put the team first and end up helping us in any role that he can find for himself on the team."

Brady continued:

"Any time you get someone in the middle of the season, there's obviously a lot of things that have happened that have got the team to a certain point that they weren't a part of. So you know, I'm not sure how many of those things matter, but you'd like to try to get up to speed as quickly as possible and it's really up to the individuals... You know all these things need to play themselves out. I'm not going to project anything. I'm just going to try to go be the positive, enthusiastic leader that I am and try to be a great quarterback and try to embrace whoever's on the team."

With Julian Edelman currently suspended and Danny Amendola and Brandin Cooks no longer on the roster, the Patriots passing offense has lacked some of the punch it traditionally offers, averaging 244 passing yards per game (18th in the NFL) and scoring five touchdowns through the air (tied sixth).

The thought of adding Gordon to the team, however, is a frightening concept for opposing defenses. When Gordon is able to remain on the field, he's a dynamic playmaker, averaging an impressive 17.3 yards per catch for his career with 16 touchdowns in 41 games.

Obviously, it's unclear how long it will take Gordon to adjust to a new scheme in New England. But if he's able to quickly pick up the team's offense, the Patriots are going to be downright nasty for opposing secondaries to deal with going forward, especially when Edelman returns.

Give Brady a collection of weapons like Gordon, Edelman, Rob Gronkowski, James White and Chris Hogan, and he's more than capable of picking teams apart. And even if Gordon's time in New England doesn't end well, the team only gave up a fifth-round pick to land him.

So, yes, in the immortal words of Belichick, we'll see how it goes.