Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers, a favorite of the betting public, are just 1-8 against the spread over their last nine games, stretching back to last season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, not exactly popular among bettors, are 7-3 ATS their last 10 times out.

Who's the smart bet when the Steelers meet the Buccaneers on Monday night in Tampa?

NFL point spread: The Steelers opened as 2.5-point favorites; the total was 49.5 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 29.6-24.5 Buccaneers (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Steelers can cover the spread

After opening this season with a tie against Cleveland, then losing last week at home to a hot Kansas City outfit, the Steelers are probably hungry for a victory.

Pittsburgh fell down to the Chiefs last week 21-0 in the first quarter, then drove 81, 85 and 90 yards to touchdowns on three straight possessions to earn a 21-21 halftime tie.

The Steelers later fell down 42-28 early in the fourth quarter, pulled back to within one score with just under two minutes to go but couldn't get the ball back.

Pittsburgh racked up 475 yards of offense, as quarterback Ben Roethlisberger threw for 452 yards and three touchdowns in catch-up mode. Unfortunately, the Steelers defense just couldn't stop a Chiefs offense that's now scored 80 through its first two games.

Two weeks ago Pittsburgh should have beaten the Browns. The Steelers led 7-0 early and 21-7 late, but they allowed Cleveland to score twice to force OT. Pittsburgh then had the first chance to win in extra time but missed a 42-yard field goal.

Why the Buccaneers can cover the spread

The Buccaneers are the most surprising 2-0 team this season, knocking off a pair of playoff teams from last season. First Tampa opened with that 48-40 win at New Orleans, then last week shocked Super Bowl champion Philadelphia 27-21.

The Bucs took a 7-0 lead on the Eagles on a 75-yard Ryan Fitzpatrick-to-DeSean Jackson bomb on the first play of the game then took the lead for good in the second quarter on a 75-yard catch-and-run score by O.J. Howard. Tampa later extended its lead to 27-7 and hung on from there for its second straight upset.

The Buccaneers piled up 436 yards of offense as Fitzpatrick threw for 402 yards and four touchdowns.

Two weeks ago Tampa Bay spotted the Saints an early touchdown then went on a 48-17 run and held on from there.

Smart betting pick

The Steelers are experiencing a bit of disarray at the moment, but sometimes the best thing for that is a road trip. The Buccaneers, on the other hand, are a most pleasant surprise, but one wonders how much longer they can keep that up. The smart money here probably sides with Pittsburgh.

NFL betting trends

The Steelers are 4-1 ATS in their last five games versus the Buccaneers.

The total has gone under in nine of the Buccaneers' last 12 games at home.

The Buccaneers are 5-13 ATS in their last 18 games at night.

