Bleacher Report Expert Predictions for Week 4 in College Football

Bleacher Report Expert Predictions for Week 4 in College FootballSeptember 21, 2018
- Will Stanford or Oregon prevail in the Pac-12 North showdown?
- Does Texas A&M have any chance against Alabama?
- Can Florida State be trusted even against Northern Illinois?
- Is Kansas on the path to becoming bowl-eligible?
College football seems to get more impossible to predict with each passing week, but it will never stop us from trying.
Case in point: BYU was a 23.5-point underdog last Saturday against Wisconsin, but the Cougars won the game outright. Same goes for Akron, which overcame a 21-point spread to upset Northwestern. A $6.78 Akron and BYU moneyline parlay bet would have paid approximately $1,000. Who in the world saw both of those Big Ten disasters coming, though?
Week 4 is typically when things start going off the rails, so buckle up.
With that warning in mind, Bleacher Report's six college football experts—Matt Hayes, David Kenyon, Adam Kramer, Kerry Miller, Brad Shepard and Ian Wharton—were asked to make eight predictions on the weekend ahead, including:
Our experts are on the case.
Who Wins What Should Be the Game of the Week: No. 7 Stanford or No. 20 Oregon?
Matt Hayes
We don't know what Oregon has, other than an uber-talented quarterback (Justin Herbert) and a team that hasn't been tested. Wins over Bowling Green, Portland State and San Jose State—the most recent of which wasn't an impressive tuneup for this game—haven't been much of a barometer for the identity of the team. And you know what? I'm still taking the Ducks, even if Stanford RB Bryce Love plays. This is the chance for Herbert—who could be the first QB taken in next year's NFL draft—to make a statement.
David Kenyon
Perhaps it's stubbornness, but I'm not yet backing down on high expectations for Stanford's offensive line. That collection of talent is too experienced to continue performing at an average level, one would think. Stanford head coach David Shaw even graded their run blocking as "B to B-minus" to this point. I think the blocking unit rebounds for its best collective game, and the Cardinal win.
Adam Kramer
Remember when this was like the biggest college football game of the year for a while? Ah, good times. Anyway, I'll take Oregon, although I do so somewhat reluctantly. Love's absence last week for Stanford is cause for concern, as we don't know what version of him we'll be getting in this game.
This is also Stanford's first road game of the year, and it comes in one of the toughest environments in football. While the Stanford defense has been excellent, Oregon will do just enough behind Herbert to edge out a win at home in what could be the best game of the weekend.
Kerry Miller
It's hard to take away any meaningful stats from Oregon's laughably weak nonconference schedule, but Herbert's (in)efficiency concerns me for this matchup against one of the best defenses in the nation. I thought Herbert would wreak havoc against Bowling Green, Portland State and San Jose State, but he tossed four interceptions and completed only 56.8 percent of his pass attempts. That won't be enough against Stanford, especially if Love is operating at anything close to full strength. Give me the Cardinal on the road in a defensive struggle, 21-17.
Brad Shepard
I'm normally a Stanford believer. I love the way the Cardinal play hard-nosed football in spite of everything that happens around them in the Pac-12. And with the league seemingly heading in that direction, they look like the standard-bearers. But this is Herbert's time to shine. He hasn't gotten a signature win yet in his career in Eugene, but I like what head coach Mario Cristobal is building. The Pac-12 North division is easily the best in the conference, and the Ducks have the chance to seize control at home. I think they get it done.
Ian Wharton
At the start of the season, I thought this game would be heavily tilted in Stanford's favor. But after three games, I'm picking Oregon. The home team has been stellar against the run this year, allowing only 1.96 yards per carry. The Ducks have yet to face a team as good as the Cardinal, but even a healthy Love struggled in Week 1. Stanford quarterback K.J. Costello and receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside also haven't been able to produce without Love in the lineup. The Ducks have the most to prove in this game, and I think they'll respond well.
Will Florida Atlantic Upset the 'Reigning National Champions' on Friday Night?
Matt Hayes
It would've been fantastic to watch this game last year. (Attention, Group of Five presidents: Start your own four-team playoff, make a lot of TV money, get rich.) But this year's game will be more about FAU struggling to cover in the secondary and get a decent pass rush on UCF QB McKenzie Milton. It will be a fun game until the UCF defense figures out the FAU offense. That should happen somewhere around the second quarter.
David Kenyon
Any concerns about the Florida Atlantic offense post-Oklahoma have basically been quieted, but the defense is still a wreck. Milton had a disappointing day in Week 2, yet UCF still had 566 yards. The Knights are prepared to handle a shootout, particularly because FAU's defense is not.
Adam Kramer
First, let's hand out some friendly gambling advice. If you're into betting overs, this is the game for you. I could see this game taking four hours and featuring more than 85 points. This is going to be a lovely box score. That said, Central Florida is too good. I love some of the pieces on FAU—let's just toss out that gross Oklahoma loss, shall we?—and I think the Owls will find the end zone frequently. But UCF looks like one of the top 15 teams in college football. It'll be close. It'll be fun. And UCF will stay unbeaten.
Kerry Miller
UCF is a two-TD favorite in this one, but I like Florida Atlantic's chances in what should be a good old-fashioned shootout. Defense is not a strong suit for either of these teams, so Devin Singletary and the Owls ought to be able to run at will. And UCF—which had an unexpected bye in Week 3 due to Hurricane Florence—wasn't particularly crisp on offense in Week 2 against South Carolina State. It may well come down to which team has the ball in the closing seconds, but I'll take Lane Kiffin and Co. with a 42-38 upset.
Brad Shepard
You know Kiffin has had this game circled for a while, because his Owls will be recruiting a lot of the same players as Josh Heupel's Knights. But while Singletary is a star running back, quality quarterback play wins the day in games like this, and Milton is the best Group of Five offensive player in the nation. UCF's program is further along than FAU's, and this is a double-digit spread for a reason. The Owls will likely cover, but they aren't going to be a threat to win this game.
Ian Wharton
I love this matchup. I'll take UCF, but Florida Atlantic will keep it competitive. As great as Milton has been, the UCF passing attack has been less explosive under Heupel compared to 2017, as Milton's average yards-per-attempt has dropped from 10.2 to 8.3. That's enough of a difference to open the door for FAU to win in a shootout if it can win the turnover battle. Singletary should have a big day, as UCF ranks 102nd nationally against the run, allowing nearly 200 rushing yards per game.
What Will It Take for No. 22 Texas A&M to Upset No. 1 Alabama?
Matt Hayes
Turnovers. A lot of turnovers. The worst thing that could've happened for Texas A&M was nearly beating Clemson. More than anything, that has the Tide zeroed in on this game. The Aggies have played well in this matchup the last two years, and a big performance from QB Kellen Mond—with a bunch of forced turnovers from the defense—could make it interesting. Or at least force Alabama out of its comfort zone.
David Kenyon
An act of God? I know Texas A&M almost took Clemson to overtime. I know the Aggies are finding bulletin-board material from dozens of sources, including this answer. But the Alabama defense is once again outstanding, and Tua Tagovailoa is steadily asserting himself as the best quarterback of the Nick Saban era. The Tide roll.
Adam Kramer
Historically, Mond is the kind of quarterback who has given Saban's teams fits. He has been brilliant. He looks like a future star if he isn't one already. That's the good news. The bad news is that Alabama is on another level right now. Offensively, defensively, whatever. This looks like a special team, even by Alabama's standards.
The goal here is simple, though perhaps impossible: Try to rattle Tagovailoa and force a few turnovers. Keep Alabama's offense off the field for as long as possible. Uh, best of luck with that, A&M. Stranger things have happened, but Alabama looks like a monster right now.
Kerry Miller
With apologies to Jimbo Fisher, the only scenario in which I see the Aggies winning this game is if they force at least four more turnovers than they commit. Short of that, get ready for another Crimson Tide blowout. I'm well-aware that A&M just took Clemson to the wire two weeks ago, but that was a perfect storm of Mond playing out of his mind and benefiting from circus catches, officials who allowed the Aggies O-line to get away with holding on almost every play and Clemson refusing to establish the run game. Even if those same things happen against Alabama, Texas A&M still has to figure out how to contain the current Heisman favorite.
Brad Shepard
Johnny Manziel and perhaps a stun gun? Seriously, it isn't going to happen. But if it did, it would hinge on two things: First, Mond would have to play the game of his life. The second thing—and the hardest one to believe will happen—is A&M's defense forcing Alabama into at least three turnovers and converting them into points. Defensive coordinator Mike Elko is doing a brilliant job in College Station, but that side of the ball isn't deep enough or developed enough to make things tough on the Tide in Tuscaloosa.
Ian Wharton
There are two distinct scenarios where the Aggies upset the Crimson Tide this weekend. The first involves sneaking former Aggies Myles Garrett and Mike Evans onto the team without anyone noticing. The other one is if Tagovailoa gets injured or plays at a level far below what we've thus far from him. The Aggies have the ability to stuff the run as well as any team in the country, so Tagovailoa's passing prowess will again be tested. But ultimately, the sheer size and depth of Saban's trench players will wear down the young Aggies for a victory.
Does No. 18 Wisconsin Bounce Back from BYU Loss with a Road Win over Iowa?
Matt Hayes
This is a tough spot for Wisconsin, which clearly wasn't prepared last week, got into a hole against BYU and didn't have enough in the passing game to get out. That leads us to the more important question: Can QB Alex Hornibrook win a big game when the Badgers running game is taken out of the equation (either by defense or score)? This has been the question for three years now, and Hornibrook has struggled to make key throws. He'll have to make some big ones again in Iowa City. But I'm taking the Badgers.
David Kenyon
No matter what happened in Week 3, I was planning on taking Iowa over Wisconsin. During night games at Kinnick Stadium in 2016 and 2017, the Hawkeyes clipped Michigan and were a time-expiring touchdown away from upsetting Penn State. Their run defense is for real, and I don't trust Hornibrook to propel Wisconsin.
Adam Kramer
At the risk of sounding like an Iowa homer, no. Kinnick at night is a different beast and is one of the toughest atmospheres in college football. And while I could see fewer than 30 points scored in this game altogether, Iowa's defense has been brilliant thus far.
This is a tough ask for Wisconsin, which hasn't looked right all season. Jonathan Taylor is gifted enough to carry the Badgers if he gets going, but Iowa has looked solid in the early going and should be able to push back. I'll go with a Big Ten-ish final score of Iowa 17, Wisconsin 10.
Kerry Miller
This is a worst-case scenario for the Badgers. They're already struggling to figure things out on offense, and now they have to play a night game at Kinnick against an Iowa defense that has given up a grand total of three points in the first three quarters of games this season. Iowa's last two opponents (Iowa State and Northern Iowa) combined for 25 rushing yards on 46 carries, so it should be another tough game for Taylor. But the Hawkeyes aren't exactly an offensive juggernaut, so Wisconsin's defense could be the difference. Basically, we're looking at a 17-13 type of game that is going to boil down to whether Hornibrook or Nathan Stanley throws the backbreaking interception. I'm picking the home team in a physical, ugly, low-scoring affair.
Brad Shepard
It's going to be an ugly game that you'd expect from Wisconsin-Iowa, but yes, the Badgers will win. The Badgers we saw last weekend aren't the norm. There's too much talent and experience on both sides of the ball for that to become status quo for head coach Paul Chryst's team. They'll come out swinging and embarrassed. Though the Hawkeyes are never an easy out, I expect Taylor to have a huge day on the ground and for Wisconsin to win, 27-17.
Ian Wharton
The Badgers just lost for the first time in the regular season since October 2016. They're a good team, but their lack of explosiveness outside of Taylor got exposed against BYU. Going on the road to face Iowa at Kinnick is not an easy task. The Hawkeyes have been solid or better in every game, but I don't think they're good enough to give the Badgers their first two-game losing streak since 2016. I'll take Wisconsin in a close affair.
What About Florida State at Home Against Northern Illinois?
Matt Hayes
Look, the idea that Florida State should fire first-year head coach Willie Taggart is laughable. When you don't have a serviceable offensive line—whether due to injuries, talent or coaching (or all three)—you will struggle in any game against any team. So far this fall: three games, three ugly performances. If FSU hasn't figured out something this week—cross-train linemen, move a defensive lineman over to the offense, etc.—it will lose again.
David Kenyon
We all realize "bounce back" is a subjective term. Like, will Florida State win? Sure. Will it quiet the critics? I don't believe so. Northern Illinois doesn't have a threatening offense, but the Sutton Smith-led pass rush remains fierce and the secondary is allowing only 6.6 yards per pass attempt. This might be another 60-minute battle for Taggart's team.
Adam Kramer
The notion of this game's outcome being debatable would have seemed far-fetched before the season began. But here we are, less than a month in, and the Seminoles are a trainwreck of Michael Bay proportions.
Here's what we know about this game: Florida State's offensive line is in shambles, and it will now attempt to block Smith, who led the nation in tackles for loss a season ago. That's a problem, as is basically everything FSU tries these days. But the talent gap is so wide in so many places that I'm picking Florida State to grind out a victory that won't make anyone feel much better about the outlook. This week, it'll be good enough.
Kerry Miller
Speaking of nightmare scenarios for a reeling team, Florida State's horrendous offensive line has to figure out a way to block Smith, who led the nation in sacks last season and already has three this year. The good news for the Seminoles is that Northern Illinois' offense is an outright disaster, ranked dead last in both yards per game (241.0) and yards per play (3.51). Florida State should win somewhat comfortably, but not in a way that will leave anyone thinking that this team is finally putting it all together.
Brad Shepard
Could Taggart get fired after a home loss to the Huskies? It's unlikely, but the Seminoles are not responding to his methods right now. Taggart is making questionable coaching decisions within the framework of games, QB Deondre Francois has regressed, there's little talent on the offensive line and the defense that should be full of speed and talent isn't performing. Both teams have awful offenses and decent defenses, and this has the trappings of being ugly. But FSU will win.
Ian Wharton
Florida State won't make it pretty, but it will win. Northern Illinois has a tremendous pass-rusher who may require triple-teaming considering how poorly the Seminoles offensive line has played. But the Seminoles will be able to swarm a nonthreatening Huskies offense and sophomore quarterback Marcus Childers, so their own offense won't have to do much heavy lifting. If Northern Illinois somehow wins this week, it'll be panic time for Taggart.
Will the Texas Tech vs. OK State Winner Outscore Florida and Tennessee Combined?
Matt Hayes
Is this a trick question? Of course it will. The Texas Tech-Oklahoma State winner is going to need 40-plus points. Tennessee and Florida couldn't combine for 40 points if their programs depended on it. The quarterbacks are average, the offensive lines can't run block or pass-protect—seriously, have you watched these two teams?—and the result is fairly typical: Quality skill-position players are left with little hope. I'm guessing a 16-13 final in Knoxville, and does it really matter who wins?
David Kenyon
This is the best type of question. Yes, and not only will the winner—which I believe will be Oklahoma State—outscore Florida and Tennessee combined, but Texas Tech will also exceed the SEC total in a loss. OSU has the potential to keep the Red Raiders below 40 points, but I expect garbage-time touchdowns to boost them past the Florida-Tennessee total.
Adam Kramer
The answer feels like a big ol' yes, and I don't have many reservations about it. Oklahoma State should win this game with a score somewhere between 45 and 55. I could see Tennessee and Florida in the 28-17 range, which might even be a semi-aggressive projection. So I'll take Oklahoma State and Florida to win, and yeah, the Pokes outscore the SEC game by themselves. Heck, Texas Tech might do it, too.
Kerry Miller
Against a pair of good-not-great FBS opponents (Ole Miss and Houston), Texas Tech has allowed an average of 48.0 points and 590.5 total yards. If it's so inclined, Oklahoma State could put up 70 points in this one. At the very least, the Cowboys should have little trouble getting to 49. The same should not be said about the SEC East battle. Florida and Tennessee have each faced one power-conference opponent thus far this season. Neither scored more than 16 points nor accumulated more than 360 yards. Barring overtime(s), I don't foresee either team eclipsing 24 points, which means Oklahoma State outscores them both.
Brad Shepard
Absolutely. The winner of this Big 12 game is going to have at least 55 points. If the Red Raiders play a shred of defense, it will be the first time they do so this season. There's no way a good team like the Cowboys will fail to get a 50-burger. Meanwhile, the Florida-Tennessee game has fallen to the point where this may be a battle for last place in the SEC East. These teams are trying to build programs, but neither are there yet. Both have youth and inconsistency on each side of the ball. Look for the Gators to win in Knoxville, 28-20.
Ian Wharton
Yes, and this says equally as much about how good the Red Raiders and Cowboys offenses are as opposed to how bad the Florida and Tennessee offenses are. Texas Tech freshman quarterback Alan Bowman threw for 605 yards against Houston last week, while the Cowboys haven't skipped a beat despite losing Mason Rudolph and James Washington from their incredible 2017 offense. These two teams rank third and seventh in points per game, respectively. Meanwhile, the Gators and Volunteers have totaled only 30 points in their two combined games against Power Five opponents. Their matchup will be a defensive struggle.
Which 3 Ranked Teams Will Lose to Unranked Opponents?
Context for this question: There have been at least three unranked-over-ranked upsets in Week 4 in each of the last three seasons. Top 10 teams typically survive, but recent history suggests we should expect more carnage than usual in the Nos. 11-25 range.
Matt Hayes
I don't think it happens this week, but to play well with the rest of the group, I'll take Texas over No. 17 TCU, Iowa over No. 18 Wisconsin and Indiana over No. 24 Michigan State. Indiana is the sneaky pick. The Hoosiers have a vastly underrated trifecta in QB Peyton Ramsey, running back Stevie Scott and receiver Donavan Hale. The defense has also been solid, although the Spartans aren't FIU, Virginia or Ball State.
David Kenyon
Adam Kramer
Well, Iowa-Wisconsin was already forecasted, so there's one. The magic of Kinnick will be on full display. I also like Texas to validate its win over USC with a mild upset over TCU. The Horned Frogs are in the midst of a tough stretch, and I think the Longhorns will take full advantage of the timing. And I'll take a stab with Indiana over Michigan State at home. This can be a tricky place to play, and the Hoosiers have been so close in this spot before. Sparty has already proved to be vulnerable, and this spot feels right for one of the Big Ten's bright spots thus far.
Kerry Miller
I already picked both No. 16 UCF and No. 18 Wisconsin to lose, and I think No. 23 Boston College lets one slip away at Purdue. It has been nearly a full decade since the Eagles last played a game as a ranked team, so this is uncharted territory for head coach Steve Addazio. And Purdue eventually has to win one of these tight games, right? The Boilermakers lost on last-second field goals in each of the past two weeks and fell just short of completing the comeback in a four-point loss to Northwestern in Week 1. This is where they finally put a one in the win column.
Brad Shepard
I was a believer in Washington until I watched Jake Browning regress again last week. I still love what Herm Edwards is doing in the desert, despite last weekend's disjointed loss to San Diego State in which the Sun Devils went 26 second-half minutes without a first down. Give me Arizona State over No. 10 Washington in a resounding road win.
Texas is still far from perfect, but there's going to be a bit of a hangover for TCU after that emotional loss to Ohio State on a huge stage last Saturday. It's about time for the Longhorns to play up to the talent they have on their roster, and they're going to come through with a big-time win this weekend.
Boston College has experienced a nice start to the season, and with AJ Dillon and Anthony Brown taking shots on offense, they'll score some points. But they're going to run into the best 0-3 team in the nation this weekend in Purdue. Can the Eagles hang with the Boilermakers? Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm gets his first win this weekend.
Ian Wharton
Wake Forest has been impressive this year, averaging 36 points and 278 passing yards per game. The Demon Deacons can clamp down on Brandon Wimbush enough keep within striking distance of No. 8 Notre Dame, ultimately pulling off the biggest upset of the weekend.
The most underrated team in the country might be Kentucky right now, while No. 14 Mississippi State has continued to take care of business through three games. Home-field advantage for Kentucky will be a factor this week.
And I don't feel great about picking Indiana over Michigan State, but Hoosiers running back Stevie Scott has been excellent through their three wins, and the Spartans have continued to look mediocre in the first month of the season.
Will Kansas Become Bowl-Eligible for the First Time in a Decade?
Matt Hayes
No. Not even close. Getting to six wins—that's four more—just isn't there on the schedule. The safest bet would be this week at Baylor (not happening) or the second week of November at Kansas State (also not happening). As much as I like freshman scatback Pooka Williams Jr., let's not forget that Kansas has played three truly awful teams to begin the season: FCS Nicholls State, Central Michigan and Rutgers. Playtime is over. The Jayhawks will get an upset somewhere (at Texas Tech, maybe?) and finish 3-9.
David Kenyon
If a friend texted me this question, I'd probably respond "lol chill." Kansas being 2-1 is a fun achievement, and while I'm taking Baylor at home, the Jayhawks have a reasonable chance at winning this weekend. But their next four opponents are Oklahoma State, West Virginia, Texas Tech and TCU. They might score 50 points combined in those games.
Adam Kramer
No. Look, I am all for Kansas getting good at football again, but let's not overreact to wins over Central Michigan and Rutgers. It's a nice turn of events for a program that deserves good things, but there aren't a ton of winnable games on the schedule—at least from where we sit now.
This week will be close. Baylor is a winnable conference road game for Kansas, although I believe the Jayhawks will come up just short. Outside of that, I'll say Kansas plucks Iowa State at home to sneak that third win. I hope I am wrong and Kansas finds itself in a bowl. But the schedule doesn't get any easier from here.
Kerry Miller
Fun fact of the week: Kansas has already forced four more turnovers (13) than it did in the entire 2017 season (nine), and it currently leads the nation in turnover margin. The Jayhawks might be kind of good, and I do think they'll win at Baylor this week. But finding three more wins in Big 12 play is asking too much. Kansas could win the home games against Iowa State and Texas. It could win at Kansas State. It won't win all three, though. I have the Jayhawks finishing 5-7, and they won't be in the conversation for stealing a bowl bid based on APR score, since theirs is among the worst in the nation.
Brad Shepard
We currently live in a world where the Jayhawks are 2-0 against FBS opponents. (Granted, they're 0-1 against FCS opponents, but I digress...) The Jayhawks have an opportunity to get a Big 12 win this weekend against a Baylor team that is still trying to find its footing under second-year coach Matt Rhule. In the past two games, Kansas has forced 12 turnovers, and it will be opportunistic again this week. But the Bears will be too much in a close win. KU fans hopefully enjoyed those early wins, because a glimpse at the remaining schedule shows only two more possible wins (this weekend and against Kansas State). So, no, they won't get bowl-eligible.
Ian Wharton
As much as I want to say yes, I can't. Kansas will go 5-7 at best due to its difficult schedule. Losing in Week 1 to Nicholls State was costly, and the best-case scenario is that the Jayhawks' games against Texas Tech and Texas will be deciding factors for their eligibility. Williams is already a star, helping the Jayhawks to the 32nd-most productive rushing game in the country on an astounding 5.37-yards-per-carry average. They'll beat Baylor this week, but they'll then run into better teams like Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, TCU, West Virginia, and Iowa State. Bowl eligibility is too much to ask of Kansas this year.