Bleacher Report Expert Predictions for Week 4 in College Football

Matt Hayes

No. Not even close. Getting to six wins—that's four more—just isn't there on the schedule. The safest bet would be this week at Baylor (not happening) or the second week of November at Kansas State (also not happening). As much as I like freshman scatback Pooka Williams Jr., let's not forget that Kansas has played three truly awful teams to begin the season: FCS Nicholls State, Central Michigan and Rutgers. Playtime is over. The Jayhawks will get an upset somewhere (at Texas Tech, maybe?) and finish 3-9.

David Kenyon

If a friend texted me this question, I'd probably respond "lol chill." Kansas being 2-1 is a fun achievement, and while I'm taking Baylor at home, the Jayhawks have a reasonable chance at winning this weekend. But their next four opponents are Oklahoma State, West Virginia, Texas Tech and TCU. They might score 50 points combined in those games.



Adam Kramer

No. Look, I am all for Kansas getting good at football again, but let's not overreact to wins over Central Michigan and Rutgers. It's a nice turn of events for a program that deserves good things, but there aren't a ton of winnable games on the schedule—at least from where we sit now.

This week will be close. Baylor is a winnable conference road game for Kansas, although I believe the Jayhawks will come up just short. Outside of that, I'll say Kansas plucks Iowa State at home to sneak that third win. I hope I am wrong and Kansas finds itself in a bowl. But the schedule doesn't get any easier from here.

Kerry Miller

Fun fact of the week: Kansas has already forced four more turnovers (13) than it did in the entire 2017 season (nine), and it currently leads the nation in turnover margin. The Jayhawks might be kind of good, and I do think they'll win at Baylor this week. But finding three more wins in Big 12 play is asking too much. Kansas could win the home games against Iowa State and Texas. It could win at Kansas State. It won't win all three, though. I have the Jayhawks finishing 5-7, and they won't be in the conversation for stealing a bowl bid based on APR score, since theirs is among the worst in the nation.

Brad Shepard

We currently live in a world where the Jayhawks are 2-0 against FBS opponents. (Granted, they're 0-1 against FCS opponents, but I digress...) The Jayhawks have an opportunity to get a Big 12 win this weekend against a Baylor team that is still trying to find its footing under second-year coach Matt Rhule. In the past two games, Kansas has forced 12 turnovers, and it will be opportunistic again this week. But the Bears will be too much in a close win. KU fans hopefully enjoyed those early wins, because a glimpse at the remaining schedule shows only two more possible wins (this weekend and against Kansas State). So, no, they won't get bowl-eligible.

Ian Wharton

As much as I want to say yes, I can't. Kansas will go 5-7 at best due to its difficult schedule. Losing in Week 1 to Nicholls State was costly, and the best-case scenario is that the Jayhawks' games against Texas Tech and Texas will be deciding factors for their eligibility. Williams is already a star, helping the Jayhawks to the 32nd-most productive rushing game in the country on an astounding 5.37-yards-per-carry average. They'll beat Baylor this week, but they'll then run into better teams like Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, TCU, West Virginia, and Iowa State. Bowl eligibility is too much to ask of Kansas this year.