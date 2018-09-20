Waka Flocka Flame Rips Reported Maroon 5 Halftime Show, Talks Colin Kaepernick

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Atlanta-based rapper Waka Flocka Flame said it's "not fair" the NFL reportedly selected pop band Maroon 5 to perform during the Super Bowl LIII halftime show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta next February, given the host city's deep roster of rap talent.

"They need somebody from Atlanta, it's only right," he told TMZ Sports after Jem Aswad and Shirley Halperin of Variety reported the choice of Maroon 5, a band that originated in Los Angeles.

The rapper also said that due to black culture's impact on the NFL, the league should be more accepting of the Colin Kaepernick-led movement to kneel during the national anthem in protest of racial inequality.

"You're coming to the biggest black state in America. Why wouldn't you let a black artist perform and show the world that we're progressing? That's not cool," he told TMZ.

Waka Flocka Flame suggested Migos or Future as two choices better than Maroon 5. He even offered his own services, saying he'd perform his hit "Hard in da Paint" if given a chance.

It's always possible an Atlanta rapper could appear during the performance. There's a history of collaboration during the biggest television event of the year.

In 2016, Coldplay was selected to headline the Super Bowl 50 halftime show, but they were joined by a star-studded supporting cast that featured Beyonce and Bruno Mars.

Getting the chance to appear on American sports' grandest stage is a major boost for musicians. An estimated 103.4 million viewers tuned in for last season's clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots, which saw Justin Timberlake perform at halftime.