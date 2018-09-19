Fans Find Red Sox 2018 AL East Title Banner After It Fell off Delivery Truck

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox will almost assuredly be able to hang a 2018 American League East division title banner at Fenway Park at some point in the future, but in order to do so, the team must get its hands on said banner.

Unfortunately for the Red Sox, their banner got lost en route to Fenway Park after it fell out of the delivery truck. However, it has since been recovered...by a group of three friends, per Fox 25's Ted Daniel:

According to Daniel, Louie Iacuzzi, James Amaral and Randy Baldasarri were driving in Somerville, Massachusetts, when they noticed something wrapped in brown paper on the road.

"One person ran it over and hit it a little bit," Iacuzzi said. "I'm like, 'Pull over, what is it?'"

It wasn't until they unwrapped the banner that they realized what they had in their possession.

"We thought it was jerseys or something like that," Baldassari said. "That's what it look like, and when we unraveled it and seen what it was, we knew it was something big."

While some may have kept things hush-hush and held on to the banner as an unusual keepsake item, the three friends intend to give the banner to the Red Sox, saying it will be a "good luck charm."

Boston (103-48) has already clinched a playoff berth but has not officially wrapped up the AL East. With a magic number of two, the Red Sox can clinch the division at Yankee Stadium with a win over the archrival New York Yankees in either of the next two days.