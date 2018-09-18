FIFA President Gianni Infantino Speaks Out Against La Liga Plans for US Match

MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has spoken out against La Liga's plans to play matches abroad after La Liga scheduled Barcelona and Girona to play the first exported match in Miami on January 26.

The fixture needs to be officially ratified by world football's governing body before it can go ahead, and Infantino has come out in defiance of the idea, per the Mirror's Neil Rowlands.

He said: "I would prefer to see a great Major League Soccer game in the U.S. rather than La Liga being in the U.S. In football, the general principle is that you play a 'home' match at 'home,' not in a foreign country."

The initiative has been pushed by event organisers Relevent, which ESPN.com's Jeff Carlisle reported has reached an agreement over a 15-year deal to host La Liga matches in North America.

One of those in support of the movement is La Liga president Javier Tebas, who spoke of his desire to see Spain's brand grow on the other side of the pond, per Carlisle:

"We're devoted to growing the passion for soccer around the world. This groundbreaking agreement is certain to give a major impulse to the popularity of the beautiful game in the U.S. and Canada. Relevent has filled stadiums across the U.S. with the International Champions Cup, [and] we're thrilled to partner with them on a joint mission to grow soccer in North America."

Spanish football expert Sid Lowe pulled no punches in a recent appearance on Sunday Supplement and described the decision to play Liga matches abroad as a bad omen:

Only four months remain until the first international fixture is scheduled to take place at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, and fans will want some clarification well in advance of whether the match will definitely take place.

Sports writer Andy West joked that Barcelona were aware of the potential their trip to Florida could be cancelled with an ulterior motive in mind:

Rowlands commented on the discontent among fans and also players, who are still in discussions with the league regarding the plans. The Associated Press (h/t Guardian) reported in August that the players could even decide to strike.

Infantino holds a lot of sway in the final decision as to whether the abroad matches will go ahead, and his comments suggest there's much to be finalised before all parties concerned agree that the fixtures can go ahead.