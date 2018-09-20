Bleacher Report's Expert Consensus Week 3 NFL Picks

0 of 16

We're so sorry. So very sorry.

One week after Bleacher Report's NFL Analysts lost just six of their 16 consensus picks against the spread, the crew experienced a shared nightmare in what was a wacky, unpredictable Week 2.

To their credit, they didn't even beg for this URL to be permanently erased from the internet. That'll make it easier to publicly shame Gary Davenport, Brad Gagnon and Brent Sobleski for how they fared and where they stand (season records in parentheses)...

1. Brent Sobleski: 7-8-1 (18-12-2)

2. Gary Davenport: 3-12-1 (12-18-2)

3. Brad Gagnon: 5-10-1 (10-20-2)

Consensus picks: 3-12-1 (12-18-2)

The poor encore could have been a fluke, or it could be an indication Week 1 was the true fluke. That makes Week 3 particularly crucial, starting with a highly intriguing prime-time affair Thursday night in Cleveland.

Here are our redemption-seekers' predictions for that one, Monday night's potential classic in Tampa and everything in between.

