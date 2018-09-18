Tiger Woods' Probation for Reckless Driving Arrest Terminated 1 Month Early

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Tiger Woods is officially off probation one month ahead of schedule, according to Sam Smink of WPTV.

The golfer was originally arrested in May 2017 and pleaded guilty in October for reckless driving in Palm Beach County, Fla. He was also initially charged with driving under the influence but he entered a diversion program to settle the charge.

He was placed on one year of probation and was not allowed to consume alcohol during this time.

The 42-year-old was also subject to random testing for drugs and alcohol.

At the time of the arrest, Woods had five different drugs in his system, including marijuana and two different painkillers, per Brian Wacker of Golf Digest.

He later checked himself in and completed an "intensive program" for his drug addiction last July.

Woods has since returned to golf after numerous back surgeries and is now back up to the No. 21 player in the world. He is set to compete in the Tour Championship beginning Thursday while currently sitting 20th in the FedEx Cup rankings.

He is also slated to be part of the United States team in the upcoming Ryder Cup in France.