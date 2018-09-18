Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu Refuses Ivan Rakitic's Contract Request

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has said Ivan Rakitic will not be receiving a new contract this season despite the World Cup standout's request for a new deal.

Per Sport, Rakitic previously said he hoped his loyalty to the club would be rewarded with a new deal. The Croat reportedly turned down a summer move to Paris Saint-Germain in order to stay with the Catalans.

But Bartomeu has denied his request, as he told listeners during an appearance on El Transistor (h/t Sport): "This season we will not be able to make the gesture that Rakitic is asking of us. Next season we can look at it in relation to new revenue."

Per the report, Barcelona have the highest wage bill in all of Spanish football, and there's no room to add to their wage structure.

Sport's Samuel Marsden noted Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba are higher priorities in negotiations:

As reported by ESPN FC, Rakitic signed a new contract with the club just last year, keeping him at the Camp Nou until 2021. The deal includes a €125 million buyout clause.

The 30-year-old moved to Barcelona from Sevilla in 2014 and has become a key player in midfield after a rocky start with the club. The struggles of his debut season are a distant memory at this point, and he has started all four of the Blaugrana's La Liga matches so far this term.

He was one of Croatia's star men in Russia this summer, as they reached the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. His consistent showings in that tournament likely led to PSG's supposed interest in his services.

Barcelona parted with Andres Iniesta at the end of last season but welcomed Arthur to the club. The Brazilian has impressed in his limited time in Spain so far, and some see him as Rakitic's long-term replacement.

The 22-year-old is still adapting to his new club and life in Europe, and the Catalans are unlikely to part with one of their most experienced midfield options until he's ready. A new contract doesn't seem likely, however, as Rakitic only received improved terms last year.

Alba in particular should be Bartomeu's priority at this point. Earlier this month, Sport's German Bona reported the full-back had been promised a new contract and the club has yet to come through. The Catalans have ample depth in the centre of the park but limited options at left-back.

Busquets last put pen to paper on a new deal in 2016 and has reportedly already agreed to terms, per Marca's Luis F. Rojo.