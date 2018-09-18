Best Snap Judgments from NFL Insiders After Week 2

1 of 10

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

"Write this down: The Jaguars are the team to beat in the AFC." - NFC coordinator

This isn't a surprise given the way Jacksonville physically dominated the New England Patriots in their Week 2 matchup. With the offensive and defensive lines both almost unstoppable, the Jaguars have an edge over most opponents. Throw in one of the league's best cornerbacks in Jalen Ramsey and a Blake Bortles who just keeps getting better, and you have an entire team that's ready to be considered a true Super Bowl contender.

From the coaches to the front office to the players, the Jaguars are a very well-built machine. Doug Marrone trusts his assistants—offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is going to get head-coaching calls soon—and has trusted his front office to find players to replace departed or injured stars. A key point to this franchise is that guys like Keelen Cole can step in and become the go-to weapon at wide receiver when just over one year ago no one knew who he was.

As long as they can stay healthy, the Jaguars should plan on playing late into the postseason.